KNDY Radio To Host ‘Home For The Holidays’ Christmas Performances

KNDY Radio is partnering with Marshall County Arts Cooperative, in Home for the Holidays, a series of locally produced Christmas features airing each Thursday evening at 6 on AM 1570/FM 94.1, online at kndyradio.com, and our free mobile app.

A number of local performers have recorded segments, which will be featured Thursdays December 10–24, and a replay performance Christmas Day. Listen for more details on Home for the Holidays. The event is designed to bring the Christmas spirit home during the pandemic, which has kept many away, and will not allow any live performances.