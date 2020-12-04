Kansas Athletics To Allow Fans In Attendance

Dear Jayhawks,

As Chancellor Girod announced moments ago, the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team (PMAT) has made the recommendation to allow fans at our home athletics events beginning on Monday, December 7 through Monday, December 14. However, the women’s basketball game this Sunday vs. Oral Roberts will remain without fans in attendance.

I want to thank you for your patience as we waited for guidance. Our venues are a much better place when Kansas fans are in-person cheering on our student-athletes. During the December 7-14 period, we have three men’s basketball games, two women’s basketball games and the re-scheduled football game vs. Texas on December 12. Single-game men’s basketball tickets will be delivered on Friday for the Creighton, Omaha and Tarleton State games.

As I have shared previously, this remains a very fluid situation that changes daily with the rise and fall of COVID-19 infection rates. I want to thank the tremendous Medical and Public Health professionals that Chancellor Girod has assembled to guide us through this uncharted territory. PMAT will continue to reassess weekly and use the most current data available to determine the best course of action for our fans and community. Once we have information for games after December 14, we will update everyone on PMAT’s decision at that time.

Our campus leadership, led by Chancellor Girod, has been a tremendous asset for our Athletics department as these decisions are made. We have not had any known transmission of COVID-19 at the competitions that have had fans in attendance, and we are confident in our plans for games inside Allen Fieldhouse.

As always, in order for us to continue to have fans in venue, it takes each of us doing our part to help mitigate the spread of this virus. Masks will be required to be worn at all times while at our sporting competitions, and additional hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout Allen Fieldhouse. Our staff has done a tremendous job socially distancing the seating capacity throughout the Fieldhouse, and we look forward to having limited fans once again.

Stay healthy and Rock Chalk!

Jeff Long

Director of Athletics