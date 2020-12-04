Area Communities Start Christmas Season Celebrations

Friday marks the deadline for entries in the annual Light Up Marysville Christmas decorating competition. Homes or businesses are eligible and will be identified with a numbered sign for the yard or display window, with maps available for the public. Ballots available beginning December 14 for People’s Choice, Clark Griswold and Reason for the Season will determine prize winners. Details on the Visit Marysville Facebook page, and visitmarysvilleks.org.

The City of Washington annual Christmas lighting contest will again be featured, with judging Friday, December 18th. First place winner will receive an electric credit covering their December billing, with a $50 credit for second and $25 credit for third place. Details available through Washington City Hall.

Blue Rapids Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Christmas lighting contest, with judging Saturday December 19, with Chamber Bucks prizes of $75, $50, and $25 for winners.

The Blue Rapids and Barnes annual lighted horse drawn parades this year have been cancelled.

Santa is to arrive in Marysville Saturday, touring the community with Mrs. Claus, Miss Merry Christmas, and even the Grinch beginning at 2 p.m. The map is available at visitmarysvilleks.org, and the KNDY Facebook page.