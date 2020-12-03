Active COVID-19 Cases Drop; Death Rates Increase Across Neighboring Counties

Active Covid-19 numbers, which hit recent record highs locally, fell considerably over the past week, with Marshall County down from 151 to 91, Washington County down from 46 to 22, and Nemaha County down from 218 to 146.

Covid-19 related death counts continue to rise, with Marshall County doubling to 10 over the past week, Washington County at 6, and Nemaha County reporting 9 additional over the past week, now at 24. Hospitalizations stand at 8 from Marshall, 3 in Washington, and 5 in Nemaha County.