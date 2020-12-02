COVID-19 Causing High School Basketball Schedule Changes

Even as the first high school basketball games are set to tip off later this week, changes are already announced as the Marysville home opener with Hiawatha Thursday has been postponed due to Covid-19 issues at Hiawatha.

Hanover high school is announced that the Centralia game scheduled next Tuesday, December 8th will be postponed until December 22nd, with Hanover at Linn slated for Tuesday instead. Fans will not be allowed to attend, per KSHSAA ruling last week.

Marysville will tip-off at Sabetha Friday, with varsity girls at 6, followed by boys. MHS home and away games broadcast live on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1. Marysville travels to Valley Heights Tuesday, with the games simulcast on KNDY AM 1570/FM 94.1 and KNDY FM 95.5.

MHS also announced Wednesday that the December 18th game against Chapman has been postponed, with a makeup date to be announced. Silver Lake has also been added to the schedule on February 16th at Marysville High School.