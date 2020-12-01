Royals sign LHP Mike Minor to a two-year deal, with a club option for 2023

41.1 F
Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

College Sports

Cats Start Strong, Defeat Kansas City 62-58

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State started strong and placed three in double figures to pick...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting KC’s Home Playoff Match vs. Minnesota Moved To Thursday On FOX

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City’s home match against Minnesota United FC in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs has been rescheduled for Thursday and will be...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Sign Outfielder Michael Taylor

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (November 30, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed outfielder Michael Taylor. Per club policy, terms...
Read more
Professional Sports

OKC Thunder To Begin NBA Season Without Fans In Attendance

Derek Nester - 0
OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 30, 2020 - “As we continue planning for the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, our absolute top priority is the...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

KANSAS CITY, MO (December 1, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed left-handed pitcher Mike Minor to a two-year Major League contract with a club option for the 2023 season. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. In a corresponding roster move, the Royals have designated right-handed pitcher Carlos Sanabria for assignment.

Minor, 32, split the 2020 season between Texas and Oakland, going 1-6 with a 5.56 ERA (35 ER in 56.2 IP) and 62 strikeouts (9.85 K/9) in 11 combined starts (12 appearances). His victory was a two-hit, 7.0-inning shutout at Seattle on Sept. 14 in the second game of a doubleheader, his second shutout in as many seasons. He also made three scoreless appearances (3.2 IP) for Oakland in the American League Division Series vs. Houston, after being traded to the A’s on Aug. 31.

A nine-year Major League veteran, Minor spent the previous two seasons (2018-19) with Texas, after pitching for the Royals in 2017. He was an All-Star in 2019, when he set career highs in wins (14), innings (208.1) and strikeouts (200), and matched a career high with 32 starts. The lefty also posted a 3.59 ERA (83 ER in 208.1 IP) in 2019, which ranked sixth in the AL, while his strikeout total ranked 10th. In his lone Major League season with Kansas City, he went 6-6 with a 2.55 ERA (22 ER in 77.2 IP) in 65 relief appearances, which included going 6-for-6 in save opportunities. He signed a two-year contract with the Royals on Feb. 19, 2016 and spent the entire 2016 campaign on the Injured List, after suffering a torn labrum prior to the 2015 regular season. Minor’s first five Major League seasons (2010-14) were with Atlanta, where he posted a 38-36 mark with a 4.10 ERA in 110 starts (111 appearances). He was originally selected by the Braves in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2009 First-Year Player Draft out of Vanderbilt University. 

A native of Chapel Hill, Tenn., Minor and his wife, Kristen, reside in Knoxville, Ten., with daughters, Stella, Ava and Josie.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Safety Is The Secret Ingredient To Holiday Traditions

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – With the arrival of the holidays there are many memories to be made and traditions to follow, and having children participate in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Organizations Launch Effort to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
(Nov. 23, 2020) - Stop the Spread Kansas is a public awareness campaign urging Kansans to do their part in slowing the rate of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Makes $38.5 Million of CARES ACT Funding Available to Kansas Small Businesses, Slow COVID-19 Spread

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State Finance Council unanimously approved the Kansas Office of Recovery recommendations to allocate $20 million...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Steps to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced several new steps her administration is taking to combat the spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDOC Announces 5th Resident Death at Lansing Correctional Facility; 11th Overall Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident who died Weds., Nov. 18 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

