37.3 F
Wichita
Wednesday, December 2, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Jayhawks Battle Back, Take Down No. 20 Kentucky, 65-62 in Champions Classic

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Jayhawks Battle Back, Take Down No. 20 Kentucky, 65-62 in Champions Classic

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics INDIANAPOLIS – Despite falling behind by double-digits in the first half, No. 7 Kansas was...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals sign LHP Mike Minor to a two-year deal, with a club option for 2023

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 1, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed left-handed pitcher Mike Minor to a two-year Major...
Read more
College Sports

Cats Start Strong, Defeat Kansas City 62-58

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State started strong and placed three in double figures to pick...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting KC’s Home Playoff Match vs. Minnesota Moved To Thursday On FOX

Derek Nester - 0
Sporting Kansas City’s home match against Minnesota United FC in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs has been rescheduled for Thursday and will be...
Read more
Professional Sports

Kansas City Royals Sign Outfielder Michael Taylor

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (November 30, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed outfielder Michael Taylor. Per club policy, terms...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite falling behind by double-digits in the first half, No. 7 Kansas was able to battle back to defeat No. 20 Kentucky, 65-62, at the State Farm Champions Classic inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana on Tuesday.

The Jayhawks were led by a career-high 23 points by redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson, who scored on 8-of-16 from the field, coupled with a career-high 10 rebounds. The performance was Wilson’s first-career double-double and his third-straight game scoring in double-figures.

Along with Wilson, junior Ochai Agbaji scored in double-figures for the third-straight game with 17 points on 5-of-17 from the field and 3-of-9 from beyond the arc.

In his 50th career start, Agbaji came out of the gates with the first five points for KU, before Kentucky opened up a 15-0 run to take the lead, 17-5, at the 10:59 mark of the first half. During Kentucky’s run, the Jayhawks converted just 4-of-18 from the field while turning the ball over eight times.

Despite the slow start, Kansas was able to trim Kentucky’s lead to just six points before the half, as Kentucky led KU, 36-29 at the break. Kansas shot 31% (11-of-35) from the field while out-rebounding the Wildcats, 22-21, in the first half.

In the second half, Kansas battled back behind a 10-0 run, which was the first Jayhawk lead since the 16:15 mark of the first half, when KU led 5-4. The run was fueled by six points by Wilson, while Kentucky fell into foul trouble.

Wilson’s career-day continued into the second half, where he reached his first-career 20-point game and helped put away the Wildcats in the final minutes.

MOMENT OF THE GAME

Despite trailing by as many as 13 points in the first half, Kansas battled back in the second half behind a 10-0 run to take its first lead since the 16:15 mark of the first half at 5-4. The run was spurred by six points from Jalen Wilson, paired with Kentucky’s foul trouble, which sent the Jayhawks to the line for six points during the run.

Previous articleRoyals sign LHP Mike Minor to a two-year deal, with a club option for 2023

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Safety Is The Secret Ingredient To Holiday Traditions

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – With the arrival of the holidays there are many memories to be made and traditions to follow, and having children participate in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Organizations Launch Effort to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
(Nov. 23, 2020) - Stop the Spread Kansas is a public awareness campaign urging Kansans to do their part in slowing the rate of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Makes $38.5 Million of CARES ACT Funding Available to Kansas Small Businesses, Slow COVID-19 Spread

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State Finance Council unanimously approved the Kansas Office of Recovery recommendations to allocate $20 million...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Steps to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced several new steps her administration is taking to combat the spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDOC Announces 5th Resident Death at Lansing Correctional Facility; 11th Overall Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident who died Weds., Nov. 18 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

College Sports

Jayhawks Battle Back, Take Down No. 20 Kentucky, 65-62 in Champions Classic

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics INDIANAPOLIS – Despite falling behind by double-digits in the first half, No. 7 Kansas was...
Read more
Professional Sports

Royals sign LHP Mike Minor to a two-year deal, with a club option for 2023

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, MO (December 1, 2020) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have signed left-handed pitcher Mike Minor to a two-year Major...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Lakeside Jr./Sr. High To Continue Remote Learning Through December 4th

Derek Nester - 0
Lakeside Jr./Sr. High will continue remote-learning through December 4th. During this time, no basketball practices or athletic activities will take place. To best mitigate...
Read more