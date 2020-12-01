Cats Start Strong, Defeat Kansas City 62-58

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State started strong and placed three in double figures to pick up a 62-58 win over Kansas City on Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum. The Cats improved to 1-2 with the victory, while the loss dropped Kansas City to 2-2 on the young season.

The Cats opened the contest on a 17-0 run, as they hit their first three attempts from long range and forced Kansas City into 0-for-8 shooting and four turnovers in the opening eight minutes. K-State went 12-for-21 from the field in the opening 20 minutes, and 13 points off of Kansas City turnovers were key.

Kansas City’s opening basket came with 11:50 left in the first half. The Roos were able to cut into the early deficit a bit, as Brandon McKissic and Marvin Nesbitt Jr. combined for 16 first half points to keep the visitors in it. The Cats took a 33-23 lead to halftime.

The Roos kept things close in the second half, but K-State did damage at the free throw line to stay in front. The Cats went 19-for-25 at the foul line on the night compared to just 5-for-8 for the Roos.

DaJuan Gordon’s 14 points and nine boards led the way for K-State. Nijel Pack added 13, as he made three of his six attempts from deep and added six rebounds and three assists on the night. Kaosi Ezeagu (11) also reached double figures. Ezeagu went 7-for-9 at the free throw line. Defensively, K-State forced 17 turnovers and finished with 20 points off those turnovers.

McKissic scored a game-high 24 to lead Kansas City. Frank Kamgain was the only other player in double figures with 11.

K-State returns to action on Saturday when they host UNLV at 7 p.m.