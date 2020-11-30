Sporting KC’s Home Playoff Match vs. Minnesota Moved To Thursday On FOX

Sporting Kansas City’s home match against Minnesota United FC in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs has been rescheduled for Thursday and will be televised nationally on FOX, Major League Soccer announced today.

The Western Conference Semifinal at Children’s Mercy Park, originally slated for Wednesday, will now kick off at 7:31 p.m. CT on Thursday with live coverage beginning at 7 p.m. CT on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app. This shift in scheduling was not a result of COVID-19.

All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled match at Children’s Mercy Park will be honored on Thursday night.

Additionally, MLS has announced that the Western Conference Final will now take place next Monday, Dec. 7, at a time to be determined with national coverage on FS1, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app. The match was previously slated for Sunday, Dec. 6. The 25th MLS Cup remains set for Saturday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. CT on FOX and UniMas/TUDN.

Thursday’s showdown will mark the first time Sporting and Minnesota have met in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The Midwestern rivals have squared off 13 times across all competitions since Minnesota joined MLS in 2017, with Sporting owning a 7-4-2 record overall and a perfect 6-0-0 mark at home. The Loons have been outscored 15-1 in their six previous visits to Children’s Mercy Park.

Top-seeded Sporting ended the 2020 regular season by going 6-1-1 down the stretch, claiming their fourth first-place conference finish since 2011, before ousting the San Jose Earthquakes in Round One. Meanwhile, No. 4 seed Minnesota boasts a league-best nine-game active unbeaten run after going 4-0-4 in their last eight regular season games and defeating the Colorado Rapids in their Round One contest. The Loons haven’t lost since Sept. 23.