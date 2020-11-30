22.6 F
College Sports

Paul Pierce to be Inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

By Derek Nester

College Sports

Paul Pierce to be Inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball great Paul Pierce is one of eight individuals to be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Buccaneers, 27-24, in Career Game for Tyreek Hill

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-24, in what turned out to be a career game...
KNDY Local Sports

Kpreps: Hanover Beats St. Francis For 6th Title Under Heuer

Derek Nester - 0
BY: CONOR NICHOLL FOR KPREPS.COM NEWTON – Hanover coach Matt Heuer has said learning his offense can be difficult. Wildcat senior quarterback Jacob Jueneman called...
College Sports

TCU Tops Kansas 59-23 at Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite a pair of passing touchdowns from junior quarterback Miles Kendrick, Kansas fell to TCU 59-23 Saturday night...
College Sports

Late Field Goals Lifts Baylor Over K-State, 32-31

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics WACO, Texas – A 30-yard field goal as time expired gave Baylor a 32-31...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball great Paul Pierce is one of eight individuals to be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021, the organization announced on Sunday.

The honorees will be enshrined in November 2021 in Kansas City at the 2021 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Celebration presented by Nike. The event is part of Kansas City’s Hall of Fame Weekend, which also includes the annual Hall of Fame Classic tournament.

Joining Pierce in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 is Maryland’s late Len Bias, UCLA’s David Greenwood, Bradley’s Hershey Hawkins, Ohio State’s Jim Jackson, North Carolina’s Antawn Jamison, and coaches Rick Byrd and Tom Penders.

Pierce averaged double-figure scoring in each of his three seasons at Kansas from 1995-98, leading the Jayhawks to 98 wins, three conference titles and a pair of league tournament championships. Pierce finished his career with 1,768 points, including 777 in his junior season where he was named a consensus All-American and a finalist for the Wooden Award.

After being selected 10th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 1998 NBA Draft following his junior season at KU, Pierce went on to become a 10-time NBA All-Star, four-time All-NBA selection, NBA champion (2008) and NBA Finals MVP (2008). With 26,397 career points, he ranks 15th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

The storied playing career of Pierce concluded when he announced his retirement from the NBA following the 2017-18 season. Affectionately known as “The Truth,” Pierce played 19 seasons in the NBA, which was the longest-tenured Jayhawk in the NBA of all-time.

As a Jayhawk, Pierce was a 1998 Consensus All-America First Team selection. In just three seasons at Kansas, Pierce ranks 10th on the KU career scoring list with 1,768 points and also ranks in the top 20 in rebounds and steals. He was most outstanding player in both the 1997 and 1998 Big 12 Tournaments and his jersey was officially retired from KU in during the 2003 season.

The National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame is located inside The College Basketball Experience (CBE), a world-class experiential entertainment facility adjacent to Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. The Class of 2021 will be the 16th induction class in the Hall of Fame’s history.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Safety Is The Secret Ingredient To Holiday Traditions

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – With the arrival of the holidays there are many memories to be made and traditions to follow, and having children participate in...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Organizations Launch Effort to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
(Nov. 23, 2020) - Stop the Spread Kansas is a public awareness campaign urging Kansans to do their part in slowing the rate of...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Makes $38.5 Million of CARES ACT Funding Available to Kansas Small Businesses, Slow COVID-19 Spread

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State Finance Council unanimously approved the Kansas Office of Recovery recommendations to allocate $20 million...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Steps to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced several new steps her administration is taking to combat the spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and...
Kansas Headlines

KDOC Announces 5th Resident Death at Lansing Correctional Facility; 11th Overall Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident who died Weds., Nov. 18 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
