Frankfort Community Foundation Giving Day Tuesday

Tuesday (December 1, 2020) marks the annual Frankfort Community Foundation giving day.

Area residents are encouraged to support the community and its nonprofit organizations, with contributions matched, this year to a total of $29,000. In person contributions will be accepted at the Allstadt Galerie from 7 a.m. -5:30 p.m., and online contributions may be made anytime 24 hours on Tuesday at frankfortgives.com.

Checks dated December 1st will also qualify, and may be mailed to Frankfort Community Foundation, Box 186 in Frankfort. This year 27 organizations will participate and are listed on the organization website. Last year, with matching funds, the effort raised nearly $75,000.