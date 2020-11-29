32.4 F
Wichita
Sunday, November 29, 2020
type here...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Buccaneers, 27-24, in Career Game for Tyreek Hill

Chiefs Football airs on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas & Classic Hits 1530 AM/106.7 FM KQNK in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska.

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Buccaneers, 27-24, in Career Game for Tyreek Hill

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-24, in what turned out to be a career game...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Kpreps: Hanover Beats St. Francis For 6th Title Under Heuer

Derek Nester - 0
BY: CONOR NICHOLL FOR KPREPS.COM NEWTON – Hanover coach Matt Heuer has said learning his offense can be difficult. Wildcat senior quarterback Jacob Jueneman called...
Read more
College Sports

TCU Tops Kansas 59-23 at Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite a pair of passing touchdowns from junior quarterback Miles Kendrick, Kansas fell to TCU 59-23 Saturday night...
Read more
College Sports

Late Field Goals Lifts Baylor Over K-State, 32-31

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics WACO, Texas – A 30-yard field goal as time expired gave Baylor a 32-31...
Read more
College Sports

K-State’s Men’s Basketball Game with Butler Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State's men's basketball game against Butler set for Friday, December...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-24, in what turned out to be a career game for wide receiver Tyreek Hill as the Chiefs moved to 10-1 on the season.

Hill hauled in 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns in the game, including perhaps the biggest grab of the night in the closing seconds of regulation.

Up three points and facing a third-and-seven with just one minute and 15 seconds remaining, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes found Hill to pick up the first down and ultimately secure the victory.

It punctuated an incredible offensive performance by both Mahomes and Hill with a ninth-straight victory away from Arrowhead Stadium, matching a franchise record.

Mahomes completed 37-of-49 passes for 462 yards and three touchdowns in the game, finding Hill for a 75-yard score on the first play of Kansas City’s third offensive series.

It marked Hill’s ninth career touchdown of at least 75 yards, and just one possession later, Hill was back in end zone when he hauled in a 44-yard grab to push the Chiefs’ advantage to 17 points.

In total, Hill racked up seven catches for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter alone. It marked the second-most prolific first quarter in terms of receiving yards by any player since 1991, trailing only Lee Evans’ 205 first-quarter receiving yards in 2006.

And while Hill was racing up and down the field, the Chiefs’ defense got off to an equally impressive start. Kansas City held the Buccaneers to three straight three-and-outs in the first quarter, preventing Tampa Bay from cutting into the Chiefs’ early lead.

The Chiefs looked poised to add to their advantage a possession later, driving into the Buccaneers’ red zone to begin the second quarter, but defensive end Shaquil Barrett ripped the ball free from Mahomes on a strip-sack and Tampa Bay recovered. Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady then cashed in on the takeaway a bit later, finding tailback Ronald Jones for a 37-yard score to get Tampa Bay on the board.

Kansas City answered with a field goal prior to halftime – pushing the Chiefs’ advantage to 13 points heading into the break – and with 359 passing yards in the first half, Mahomes piled up the most passing yards in the first half of a game since Peyton Manning tallied 361 in the 2004 postseason.

Tampa Bay tallied a field goal on its opening drive of the second half, pulling within 10 points, but Hill was back in the end zone once again on the Chiefs’ next possession as Mahomes found Hill for a 20-yard score to extend Kansas City’s advantage.

It marked Hill’s third score of the day, and with seven minutes left in the third quarter, the speedy Hill was already just the fifth player since 1950 with 260+ receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in a single game.

Chiefs’ cornerback Bashaud Breeland picked off Brady on Tampa Bay’s next series, stalling what began as a promising drive, and the defense was at it again a possession later, as safety Tyrann Mathieu intercepted Brady to end another possession.

The Buccaneers did manage to narrow the deficit with touchdown connections between Brady and wide receiver Mike Evans on each of their next two drives, but despite pulling within three points late, Mahomes found Hill on third down with under two minutes to play and Brady never saw the ball again.

The Chiefs return to Arrowhead Stadium next week to take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.

Previous articleKpreps: Hanover Beats St. Francis For 6th Title Under Heuer

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Safety Is The Secret Ingredient To Holiday Traditions

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – With the arrival of the holidays there are many memories to be made and traditions to follow, and having children participate in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Organizations Launch Effort to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
(Nov. 23, 2020) - Stop the Spread Kansas is a public awareness campaign urging Kansans to do their part in slowing the rate of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Makes $38.5 Million of CARES ACT Funding Available to Kansas Small Businesses, Slow COVID-19 Spread

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State Finance Council unanimously approved the Kansas Office of Recovery recommendations to allocate $20 million...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Steps to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced several new steps her administration is taking to combat the spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDOC Announces 5th Resident Death at Lansing Correctional Facility; 11th Overall Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident who died Weds., Nov. 18 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Buccaneers, 27-24, in Career Game for Tyreek Hill

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-24, in what turned out to be a career game...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Kpreps: Hanover Beats St. Francis For 6th Title Under Heuer

Derek Nester - 0
BY: CONOR NICHOLL FOR KPREPS.COM NEWTON – Hanover coach Matt Heuer has said learning his offense can be difficult. Wildcat senior quarterback Jacob Jueneman called...
Read more
College Sports

TCU Tops Kansas 59-23 at Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite a pair of passing touchdowns from junior quarterback Miles Kendrick, Kansas fell to TCU 59-23 Saturday night...
Read more