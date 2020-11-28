40.6 F
Late Field Goals Lifts Baylor Over K-State, 32-31

By Derek Nester

TCU Tops Kansas 59-23 at Kansas Memorial Stadium Saturday

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Despite a pair of passing touchdowns from junior quarterback Miles Kendrick, Kansas fell to TCU 59-23 Saturday night...
Late Field Goals Lifts Baylor Over K-State, 32-31

Courtesy of K-State Athletics WACO, Texas – A 30-yard field goal as time expired gave Baylor a 32-31...
K-State’s Men’s Basketball Game with Butler Postponed

Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State's men's basketball game against Butler set for Friday, December...
KNDY Replay: Hanover Wins 2020 8-Man D-II State Championship vs. St. Francis

The Hanover Wildcats are your 2020 Kansas 8-Man Division II State Champions, after defeating the St. Francis Indians 46-24. Listen to the Championship broadcast as...
KPreps Preview: Hanover vs. St. Francis 8-Man DII Championship

BY: CONOR NICHOLL FOR KPREPS.COM Pregame 10:30 AM, Kickoff 11:00 AM Live on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY
Derek Nester
Courtesy of K-State Athletics

WACO, Texas – A 30-yard field goal as time expired gave Baylor a 32-31 win over K-State on Saturday evening. K-State dropped to 4-5 (4-4 Big 12) with the loss. Baylor moved to 2-6 (2-6 Big 12).

Charlie Brewer threw for 349 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns to rally the Bears to the win. Brewer’s big night through the air helped offset a big night by the K-State rushing attack. The Cats rushed for a season-best 256 yards, as Deuce Vaughn led the way with 102 yards and a touchdown. Will Howard and Malik Knowles added rushing touchdowns on the night for K-State.

The teams traded scores throughout the fourth quarter. The hosts got a touchdown reception by Trestan Ebner and a rushing score by Brewer to stay in it. K-State used a pair of quick-strike drives to maintain the lead. Howard found the end zone from 24 yards out following a 49-yard pass play to Briley Moore. Vaughn added a 38-yard rushing score for the Cats.

Leading by two, K-State went three and out to give the ball back to Baylor with 2:32 remaining in the game. The Bears marched 57 yards in 10 plays to set John Mayers up for the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Baylor finished with 420 yards of offense on the evening. K-State managed 344 yards. Howard finished 9-of-18 through the air for 88 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Defensively, K-State finished with seven sacks.

K-State returns home to host Texas next Saturday.

Stay tuned for a full recap from Waco.

Safety Is The Secret Ingredient To Holiday Traditions

TOPEKA – With the arrival of the holidays there are many memories to be made and traditions to follow, and having children participate in...
Kansas Organizations Launch Effort to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 in Kansas

(Nov. 23, 2020) - Stop the Spread Kansas is a public awareness campaign urging Kansans to do their part in slowing the rate of...
Governor Kelly Makes $38.5 Million of CARES ACT Funding Available to Kansas Small Businesses, Slow COVID-19 Spread

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State Finance Council unanimously approved the Kansas Office of Recovery recommendations to allocate $20 million...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Steps to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced several new steps her administration is taking to combat the spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and...
KDOC Announces 5th Resident Death at Lansing Correctional Facility; 11th Overall Due To COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident who died Weds., Nov. 18 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
