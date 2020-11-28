Late Field Goals Lifts Baylor Over K-State, 32-31

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

WACO, Texas – A 30-yard field goal as time expired gave Baylor a 32-31 win over K-State on Saturday evening. K-State dropped to 4-5 (4-4 Big 12) with the loss. Baylor moved to 2-6 (2-6 Big 12).

Charlie Brewer threw for 349 yards and accounted for four total touchdowns to rally the Bears to the win. Brewer’s big night through the air helped offset a big night by the K-State rushing attack. The Cats rushed for a season-best 256 yards, as Deuce Vaughn led the way with 102 yards and a touchdown. Will Howard and Malik Knowles added rushing touchdowns on the night for K-State.

The teams traded scores throughout the fourth quarter. The hosts got a touchdown reception by Trestan Ebner and a rushing score by Brewer to stay in it. K-State used a pair of quick-strike drives to maintain the lead. Howard found the end zone from 24 yards out following a 49-yard pass play to Briley Moore. Vaughn added a 38-yard rushing score for the Cats.

Leading by two, K-State went three and out to give the ball back to Baylor with 2:32 remaining in the game. The Bears marched 57 yards in 10 plays to set John Mayers up for the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Baylor finished with 420 yards of offense on the evening. K-State managed 344 yards. Howard finished 9-of-18 through the air for 88 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Defensively, K-State finished with seven sacks.

K-State returns home to host Texas next Saturday.

Stay tuned for a full recap from Waco.