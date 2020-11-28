K-State’s Men’s Basketball Game with Butler Postponed

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State’s men’s basketball game against Butler set for Friday, December 11 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis has been postponed due to COVID-19 related issues within the Butler team.

K-State may reschedule the game with Butler if an opening in the schedule arises, but in the meantime, athletics officials will pursue other options to fill the vacancy.

The game was scheduled as part of the second edition of the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle.

The Wildcats (0-2) are set to return to action on Monday night when they play host to Kansas City (2-0) at 7 p.m., CT at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will air on ESPNU.