37.8 F
Wichita
Friday, November 27, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Big Second Half Lifts Colorado Over K-State, 76-58

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

KNDY Local Sports

KPreps Preview: Hanover vs. St. Francis 8-Man DII Championship

Derek Nester - 0
BY: CONOR NICHOLL FOR KPREPS.COM Pregame 10:30 AM, Kickoff 11:00 AM Live on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY
Read more
College Sports

Big Second Half Lifts Colorado Over K-State, 76-58

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Colorado used a big second half and 24 points from McKinley...
Read more
College Sports

Braun’s Career Day Leads Jayhawks Past Saint Joseph’s, 94-72

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Kansas Jayhawks earned their first victory of the 2020-21 season...
Read more
College Sports

Jayhawks Fall in Season Opener, 90-102, to No. 1 Gonzaga

Derek Nester - 0
FORT MYERS – Fla. – Despite having four players in double-digits, No. 6 Kansas dropped its season-opener to No. 1 Gonzaga, 90-102, in...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Falls To Drake 80-70 In Season Tipoff

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Mike McGuirl finished with a game-high 22 points, but K-State came up short in an 80-70 loss to Drake...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Colorado used a big second half and 24 points from McKinley Wright to secure a 76-58 win over K-State in the final game of the Little Apple Classic on Friday evening. Colorado moved to 2-0 with the win. The Cats fell to 0-2.

K-State led by as many as 13 in the first half and took a slim 31-30 lead to the break. Nine different players scored for the Cats in the half. K-State went 12-of-22 from the field with six makes from deep in the first half. Both teams struggled with turnovers in the opening 20 minutes, however, with a combined 23 giveaways.

The visitors went 16-for-29 from the field in the second half to pull away. Wright finished 10-of-16 from the floor and added five rebounds and five assists. Maddox Daniels was the only other Colorado player in double figures with 10. Colorado did damage at the foul line, sinking 18 of their 21 attempts on the evening. Colorado also held a 34-18 advantage in paint points and turned 17 K-State turnovers into 21 points.

K-State was led by Nijel Pack’s 12 points. Mike McGuirl, Antonio Gordon and Kaosi Ezeagu each added eight, while McGuirl dished out five assists.

The Cats are back in action on Monday night when they host Kansas City.

Previous articleBraun’s Career Day Leads Jayhawks Past Saint Joseph’s, 94-72
Next articleKPreps Preview: Hanover vs. St. Francis 8-Man DII Championship

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Safety Is The Secret Ingredient To Holiday Traditions

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – With the arrival of the holidays there are many memories to be made and traditions to follow, and having children participate in...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Organizations Launch Effort to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
(Nov. 23, 2020) - Stop the Spread Kansas is a public awareness campaign urging Kansans to do their part in slowing the rate of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Makes $38.5 Million of CARES ACT Funding Available to Kansas Small Businesses, Slow COVID-19 Spread

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State Finance Council unanimously approved the Kansas Office of Recovery recommendations to allocate $20 million...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Steps to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced several new steps her administration is taking to combat the spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDOC Announces 5th Resident Death at Lansing Correctional Facility; 11th Overall Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident who died Weds., Nov. 18 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KNDY Local Sports

KPreps Preview: Hanover vs. St. Francis 8-Man DII Championship

Derek Nester - 0
BY: CONOR NICHOLL FOR KPREPS.COM Pregame 10:30 AM, Kickoff 11:00 AM Live on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY
Read more
College Sports

Big Second Half Lifts Colorado Over K-State, 76-58

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Colorado used a big second half and 24 points from McKinley...
Read more
College Sports

Braun’s Career Day Leads Jayhawks Past Saint Joseph’s, 94-72

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics FORT MYERS, Fla. – The Kansas Jayhawks earned their first victory of the 2020-21 season...
Read more