College Sports

Jayhawks Fall in Season Opener, 90-102, to No. 1 Gonzaga

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

FORT MYERS – Fla. – Despite having four players in double-digits, No. 6 Kansas dropped its season-opener to No. 1 Gonzaga, 90-102, in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off in the Suncoast Credit Union Arena on Thursday.

The Jayhawks were led by three scorers in double-figures, including a team-high 22 points on 7-of-9 shooting from senior Marcus Garrett. Garrett was joined in double figures by junior Ochai Agbaji (17 pts.), sophomore Jalon Wilson (11 pts.) and Bryce Thompson (12 pts.), while the team shot 53% (33-of-62) from the floor.

After what was a high-scoring first half, which saw Gonzaga outscore KU, 54-46, the Jayhawks bounced back in the second half by outscoring the Bulldogs 8-2 out of the break to even the game for the first time since the opening minutes. The teams battled back-and-forth in the second half before Gonzaga gained the advantage and pulled away.

With the victory, Gonzaga head coach Mark Few reaches 600 career victories, marking him 600-124 in his 22 seasons of coaching. The Bulldogs were led by a combined 48 points from sophomore Drew Timme and senior Corey Kispert.

STAT OF THE GAME

100 – Gonzaga scored 102 points against the Jayhawks on Thursday, marking the first time since November 11, 2016 vs. Indiana that a team scored 100+ points against KU. The Jayhawks fell in that game, 99-103.

Gonzaga’s 102 points marks the first time since February 27, 1990 that the Jayhawks have allowed 100+ points in regulation. The last time that happened was against No. 5 Oklahoma, in which Oklahoma won, 78-100.

NOTES (Full Notes)

  • Kansas sophomore Jalen WIlson started his first-career game on Thursday, after missing most of the 2019-20 season due to injury. Wilson finished with 11 points and four rebounds.
  • Redshirt senior Mitch Lightfoot made his first official game appearance since March 23, 2019, in the second round of the NCAA tournament against Auburn. Lightfoot finished the game with four points and four rebounds.
  • Bryce Thompson made his Jayhawk debut at the 16:33 mark of the first half. The freshman guard from Tulsa, Oklahoma, recorded his first stats when he hit a jumper with 9:02 on the clock. He finished the first half with four points and ended the game with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field.
  • Christian Braun connected on his first 3-pointer of the season with 15:39 on the clock in the first stanza. As a freshman, Braun made 32 of his 71 3-point attempts, good for a 45.1% clip from behind the arc, on the season.
  • With his 22 points on Thursday, senior Marcus Garrett now has 25 games in double-figures scoring. A season ago, Garrett scored in double figures 13 times.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will be back in action on Friday, when they take on St. Joseph’s in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip Off at 1 p.m., CT.

Safety Is The Secret Ingredient To Holiday Traditions

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – With the arrival of the holidays there are many memories to be made and traditions to follow, and having children participate in...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Organizations Launch Effort to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 in Kansas

Derek Nester
(Nov. 23, 2020) - Stop the Spread Kansas is a public awareness campaign urging Kansans to do their part in slowing the rate of...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Makes $38.5 Million of CARES ACT Funding Available to Kansas Small Businesses, Slow COVID-19 Spread

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State Finance Council unanimously approved the Kansas Office of Recovery recommendations to allocate $20 million...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Steps to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced several new steps her administration is taking to combat the spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and...
Kansas Headlines

KDOC Announces 5th Resident Death at Lansing Correctional Facility; 11th Overall Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident who died Weds., Nov. 18 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Kansas Headlines

'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district's COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
