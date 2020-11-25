K-State Falls To Drake 80-70 In Season Tipoff

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Mike McGuirl finished with a game-high 22 points, but K-State came up short in an 80-70 loss to Drake in the opening game of the Little Apple Classic on Wednesday.

After trailed by two at the break, the Cats led by as many as seven in the early stages of the second half. Drake rallied as Tremell Murphy, ShanQuan Hemphill and Garrett Sturtz combined for 37 points and Roman Penn dished out eight assists on the day.

McGuirl finished 8-for-15 from the field overall with three makes from long range. He added six rebounds on the day. DaJuan Gordon added 15 points and five boards, and Nijel Pack added nine points and five assists in his K-State debut.

K-State finished 25-of-56 from the floor. Drake was 29-of-60. The Cats turned it over 14 times, and Drake turned those turnovers into 19 points. Drake held a 42-34 advantage in paint points, while K-State held a 23-11 advantage in second chance points.

The Cats are back in action against Colorado on Friday.