Join Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY this Saturday morning for the 8-Man, Division II State Championship! We’ll start pregame around 10:30 a.m. with kickoff against the St. Francis Indians scheduled for 11:00 a.m. from Fischer Field in Newton.

Before the Wildcats take the field Saturday, enjoy this KNDY Replay of all 6 games we’ve covered on KNDY this season. Go Wildcats! Take State! from KNDY.