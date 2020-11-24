51.3 F
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Votes to Start Winter Sports on Time; No Fans through Jan. 28

By Dusty Deines

KNDY Local Sports

The Road To A Championship: The 2020 Hanover Wildcats Season Rewind

Derek Nester
Join Today's Country 95.5 KNDY this Saturday morning for the 8-Man, Division II State Championship! We'll start pregame around 10:30 a.m. with kickoff against...
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Votes to Start Winter Sports on Time; No Fans through Jan. 28

Dusty Deines
The Kansas State High School Activities Association held their special Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday afternoon to decide the fate of high school...
Kansas Sports

WATCH LIVE: KSHSAA Board of Directors Meeting (1:00 PM Start)

Derek Nester
The Kansas State High School Activities Association will hold their Board of Directors Special Meeting at 1:00 p.m. today. You can watch the meeting...
College Sports

Wichita State Exits Crossover Classic Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Derek Nester
Wichita State will not participate in this week's Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the team travel party. Tests...
College Sports

Devon Dotson Signs Two-Way Contract with His Hometown Chicago Bulls

Derek Nester
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas guard Devon Dotson is going home to Chicago as he has signed a two-way contract to play...
Dusty Deines
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association held their special Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday afternoon to decide the fate of high school sports in Kansas. After some amending of the original plan, an overwhelming vote of 53-22 approved the start of the winter sports season as originally scheduled with competition dates beginning December 1 for wrestling and December 3 for basketball for area teams. Competition would then halt on December 23 as normal with a restart date of January 8.

The Winter Moratorium of no contact or practices was extended to include all dates from December 23 through January 3, meaning practices can resume on January 4.  The board also voted to keep the dates uniform for junior high activities.

Along with an on-time start date, the board did vote to restrict fan attendance as no spectators will be allowed at winter sports events from December 1 through January 28 for high schools.  The middle school vote was also ammended to allow no spectators for the aforementioned dates.

High school and junior high invitational events will be allowed to move forward with limitations.  No more than four schools will be allowed playing concurrently for basketball and wrestling will be limited to no more than 8 teams or 112 individual participants.  As an example, for basketball, an 8-team tournament can still be played at a site with more than one gym, but only four teams can be playing at any given time at the site.

As far as the number of competition dates, all sports will be allowed to have the original number of maximum competitions.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Safety Is The Secret Ingredient To Holiday Traditions

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – With the arrival of the holidays there are many memories to be made and traditions to follow, and having children participate in...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Organizations Launch Effort to Stop the Spread of COVID-19 in Kansas

Derek Nester
(Nov. 23, 2020) - Stop the Spread Kansas is a public awareness campaign urging Kansans to do their part in slowing the rate of...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Makes $38.5 Million of CARES ACT Funding Available to Kansas Small Businesses, Slow COVID-19 Spread

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State Finance Council unanimously approved the Kansas Office of Recovery recommendations to allocate $20 million...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Steps to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced several new steps her administration is taking to combat the spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and...
Kansas Headlines

KDOC Announces 5th Resident Death at Lansing Correctional Facility; 11th Overall Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident who died Weds., Nov. 18 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Kansas Headlines

'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district's COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
