KSHSAA Votes to Start Winter Sports on Time; No Fans through Jan. 28

The Kansas State High School Activities Association held their special Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday afternoon to decide the fate of high school sports in Kansas. After some amending of the original plan, an overwhelming vote of 53-22 approved the start of the winter sports season as originally scheduled with competition dates beginning December 1 for wrestling and December 3 for basketball for area teams. Competition would then halt on December 23 as normal with a restart date of January 8.

The Winter Moratorium of no contact or practices was extended to include all dates from December 23 through January 3, meaning practices can resume on January 4. The board also voted to keep the dates uniform for junior high activities.

Along with an on-time start date, the board did vote to restrict fan attendance as no spectators will be allowed at winter sports events from December 1 through January 28 for high schools. The middle school vote was also ammended to allow no spectators for the aforementioned dates.

High school and junior high invitational events will be allowed to move forward with limitations. No more than four schools will be allowed playing concurrently for basketball and wrestling will be limited to no more than 8 teams or 112 individual participants. As an example, for basketball, an 8-team tournament can still be played at a site with more than one gym, but only four teams can be playing at any given time at the site.

As far as the number of competition dates, all sports will be allowed to have the original number of maximum competitions.