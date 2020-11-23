OKC Thunder Acquires First & Second-Round Draft Picks

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 22, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired a protected 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round draft pick (via Denver) from Golden State in exchange for forward Kelly Oubre Jr., it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Oubre Jr. (6-7, 203) has appeared in 348 career games (99 starts) with Washington and Phoenix, averaging 10.9 points and 4.1 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per game, shooting 43.1 percent from the floor. The New Orleans native was originally acquired from Phoenix on Nov. 16.