Kpreps.com Preview: Hanover at Frankfort Semifinal Showdown

By Derek Nester

Kansas Football Fires Offensive Line Coach

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football head coach Les Miles announced today that offensive line coach Luke Meadows has been relieved of his duties effective...
Via Our Partners Kpreps.com Hanover will travel to Frankfort in what will be the fifth meeting between these two Twin Valley League rivals in the...
KSHSAA Board of Directors to Vote On Possible Winter Sports Delay

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board met on Wednesday afternoon. Among their topics of discussion was a proposal to...
Champions Classic Specifics Announced For Kansas Basketball

Derek Nester - 0
BRISTOL, Conn. – No. 6 Kansas will face No. 10 Kentucky in the 2020 State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Via Our Partners Kpreps.com

Hanover will travel to Frankfort in what will be the fifth meeting between these two Twin Valley League rivals in the past three seasons.

Listen Live to the Hanover Wildcats as they travel to Frankfort with a trip to the 8-Man Division II State Championship on the line.

Pregame 6:45 PM, Kickoff 7:00 PM. Listen Live on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY and our website/mobile apps.

It could have been the sixth, but their scheduled regular-season game on October 9th was cancelled as Frankfort entered a two-week quarantine period. The Wildcats then had an open date in Week 8 and thus didn’t play for the three weeks leading up to the playoffs. Since Frankfort has returned to the field, the Wildcats have showed now signs of rust having posted playoff win over Lakeside-Downs (60-14), Beloit St. John’s-Tipton (54-43), and Lebo (46-40).

In last week’s quarterfinal, Frankfort outscored Lebo in a tightly-contested game that featured nine lead changes. The Wildcats scored on a 61-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Cornelison to Aiden Gerstner with 5:36 remaining to break a 40-40 tie. Gerstner had a big night in hauling in 125 receiving yards and two scores. Cornelison passed for two scores and rushed for two more, while Ethan Armstrong led the Frankfort ground game with 158 yards and two touchdowns.

For the season, Cornelison has completed 55 percent of his passes for 783 yards and 15 touchdowns and added 764 rushing yards and 12 more scores. He has plenty of big-game experience in last year’s run to the second round of the playoffs which included a win over eventual state runner-up Axtell and a pair of close losses to Hanover.

Armstrong leads the Frankfort ground game with 868 yards and 16 scores, while Gerstner has contributed nearly 350 rushing yards to go along with his team-high 400 receiving yards.

On the other sideline will be another set of Wildcats. Hanover has been one of the dominant eight-man programs in the past decade posting a 112-16 record with three state titles and two runner-up finishes since 2010.

The Wildcats feature a suffocating defense that has allowed only 56 points all season. Jacob Klipp, a returning Kpreps All-State linebacker, again leads the team with 98 tackles including nine for loss. Philip Doebele has added 15 tackles for loss and Keagan Dimler 12 as the Wildcats have lived in the opponent’s backfield.

But as dominant as the Hanover defense has been this season, those same players are just as talented as an offensive unit in averaging more than 54 points per game.

Senior quarterback Jacob Jueneman has had an exceptional year in completing 74 percent of his passes for 984 yards and 17 touchdowns with only a pair of interceptions. Jacob has also rushed for 533 yards and 14 touchdowns – an average of nearly 10 yards per attempt.

When Jacob Jueneman looks to pass, he’s typically found returning all-stater Colin Jueneman, Dimler, or Emmitt Jueneman. Colin Jueneman has 23 catches for 364 yards and five touchdowns, while Dimler has 277 receiving yards and four scores. Emmitt Jueneman has 288 receivng yards and a team-high seven touchdown catches.

Colin Jueneman is second to Jacob in rushing with 524 yards and 12 scores while averaging a whopping 13.8 yards per carry. Tyler Bosner has also scored 12 times on the ground and has totaled 376 yards.

Given the explosiveness of Hanover’s offense, Frankfort will have to play a clean game and convert every opportunity it gets into points. Hanover has been exceptional at forcing turnovers and giving its offense a short field to work with. That was evident in last week’s 42-point first quarter in a blowout win over previously-unbeaten Colony-Crest.

Frankfort is looking for some revenge having lost twice to Hanover in each of the past two seasons. Last year, Frankfort finished 8-2 with both losses coming to the Wildcats. Hanover topped Frankfort 36-32 in the second round of the playoffs.

In fact, this will be the 15th meeting between the two since Frankfort joined the 8-Man ranks in 2008. Hanover holds a 13-1 advantage during that time – including two playoffs wins coming in each of the past two seasons. Hanover has defeated Frankfort twice in each of the past two years. Frankfort’s last win over Hanover came in 2011 – a 44-30 victory during a rare 4-4 year for Hanover. Hanover leads the all-time series 20-15.

Governor Kelly Makes $38.5 Million of CARES ACT Funding Available to Kansas Small Businesses, Slow COVID-19 Spread

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State Finance Council unanimously approved the Kansas Office of Recovery recommendations to allocate $20 million...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Steps to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced several new steps her administration is taking to combat the spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and...
KDOC Announces 5th Resident Death at Lansing Correctional Facility; 11th Overall Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident who died Weds., Nov. 18 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is...
UPDATE: Canceled – Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Wichita man

Derek Nester - 0
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Robert Hood, 88, of Wichita, was located by the Kansas Highway Patrol after a traffic accident along I-70 near Topeka. He was taken...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district's COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
