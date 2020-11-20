53.7 F
Kansas Sports

Kansas High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 11/20/2020

By Derek Nester

Kansas Sports

Kansas High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 11/20/2020

Derek Nester
8-MAN DIVISION II Hanover 74, Frankfort 26 St. Francis 44, Victoria 22 Hanover vs. St. Francis - 11/28 11:00 AM Fischer Field in Newton, Kansas ** Live on Today's...
College Sports

Kansas Football Fires Offensive Line Coach

Derek Nester
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football head coach Les Miles announced today that offensive line coach Luke Meadows has been relieved of his duties effective...
KNDY Local Sports

Kpreps.com Preview: Hanover at Frankfort Semifinal Showdown

Derek Nester
Via Our Partners Kpreps.com Hanover will travel to Frankfort in what will be the fifth meeting between these two Twin Valley League rivals in the...
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Board of Directors to Vote On Possible Winter Sports Delay

Derek Nester
The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board met on Wednesday afternoon. Among their topics of discussion was a proposal to...
KDNS Local Sports

KSHSAA Board of Directors to Vote On Possible Winter Sports Delay

Dusty Deines
The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board met on Wednesday afternoon. Among their topics of discussion was a proposal to...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

8-MAN DIVISION II

Hanover 74, Frankfort 26
St. Francis 44, Victoria 22

Hanover vs. St. Francis – 11/28 11:00 AM
Fischer Field in Newton, Kansas
** Live on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY **

8-MAN DIVISION I

Little River 48, Madison 24
Wichita County 58, Hoxie 6

Little River vs. Wichita County – 11/28 3:30 PM
Fischer Field in Newton, Kansas

CLASS 1A

Olpe 14, Lyndon 12
Oakley 9, Inman 0

Olpe vs. Oakley – 11/28 1:00 PM
Fort Hays State University – Hays, Kansas

CLASS 2A

Rossville 31, Nemaha Central 19
Hoisington 26, Beloit 0

Rossville vs. Hoisington – 11/28 1:00 PM
Salina District Stadium – Salina, Kansas

CLASS 3A

Perry-Lecompton 22, Holton 9
Andale 49, Wichita Collegiate 0

Perry-Lecompton vs. Andale – 11/28 1:00 PM
Hutchinson Community College – Hutchinson, Kansas

CLASS 4A

St. James Academy 36, Bishop Miege 25 (OT)
Arkansas City 28, McPherson 27

St. James Academy vs. Arkansas City – 11/27 1:00 PM
Hutchinson Community College – Hutchinson, Kansas

CLASS 5A

Mill Valley 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
Wichita Northwest 41, Bishop Carroll 21

Mill Valley vs. Wichita Northwest – 11/28 1:00 PM
Pittsburg State University – Pittsburg, Kansas

CLASS 6A

Blue Valley North 30, Olathe North 20
Derby 62, Junction City 27

Blue Valley North vs. Derby – 11/28
College Boulevard Activity Center – Olathe, Kansas

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Makes $38.5 Million of CARES ACT Funding Available to Kansas Small Businesses, Slow COVID-19 Spread

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State Finance Council unanimously approved the Kansas Office of Recovery recommendations to allocate $20 million...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Steps to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced several new steps her administration is taking to combat the spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and...
Kansas Headlines

KDOC Announces 5th Resident Death at Lansing Correctional Facility; 11th Overall Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident who died Weds., Nov. 18 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is...
Kansas Headlines

UPDATE: Canceled – Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Wichita man

Derek Nester
SHAWNEE COUNTY – Robert Hood, 88, of Wichita, was located by the Kansas Highway Patrol after a traffic accident along I-70 near Topeka. He was taken...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Kansas Headlines

'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
