Kansas High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 11/20/2020

8-MAN DIVISION II
Hanover 74, Frankfort 26
St. Francis 44, Victoria 22
Hanover vs. St. Francis – 11/28 11:00 AM
Fischer Field in Newton, Kansas
** Live on Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY **
8-MAN DIVISION I
Little River 48, Madison 24
Wichita County 58, Hoxie 6
Little River vs. Wichita County – 11/28 3:30 PM
Fischer Field in Newton, Kansas
CLASS 1A
Olpe 14, Lyndon 12
Oakley 9, Inman 0
Olpe vs. Oakley – 11/28 1:00 PM
Fort Hays State University – Hays, Kansas
CLASS 2A
Rossville 31, Nemaha Central 19
Hoisington 26, Beloit 0
Rossville vs. Hoisington – 11/28 1:00 PM
Salina District Stadium – Salina, Kansas
CLASS 3A
Perry-Lecompton 22, Holton 9
Andale 49, Wichita Collegiate 0
Perry-Lecompton vs. Andale – 11/28 1:00 PM
Hutchinson Community College – Hutchinson, Kansas
CLASS 4A
St. James Academy 36, Bishop Miege 25 (OT)
Arkansas City 28, McPherson 27
St. James Academy vs. Arkansas City – 11/27 1:00 PM
Hutchinson Community College – Hutchinson, Kansas
CLASS 5A
Mill Valley 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
Wichita Northwest 41, Bishop Carroll 21
Mill Valley vs. Wichita Northwest – 11/28 1:00 PM
Pittsburg State University – Pittsburg, Kansas
CLASS 6A
Blue Valley North 30, Olathe North 20
Derby 62, Junction City 27
Blue Valley North vs. Derby – 11/28
College Boulevard Activity Center – Olathe, Kansas