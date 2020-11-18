69.9 F
Wichita
Wednesday, November 18, 2020
type here...
KDNS Local SportsKNDY Local SportsKQNK Local Sports

KSHSAA Board of Directors to Vote On Possible Winter Sports Delay

By Dusty Deines

Sports Headlines

Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Board of Directors to Vote On Possible Winter Sports Delay

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board met on Wednesday afternoon. Among their topics of discussion was a proposal to...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

KSHSAA Board of Directors to Vote On Possible Winter Sports Delay

Dusty Deines - 0
The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board met on Wednesday afternoon. Among their topics of discussion was a proposal to delay the...
Read more
College Sports

Champions Classic Specifics Announced For Kansas Basketball

Derek Nester - 0
BRISTOL, Conn. – No. 6 Kansas will face No. 10 Kentucky in the 2020 State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis...
Read more
College Sports

BREAKING: Kansas Football Game vs. Texas Saturday Postponed

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas football game vs. Texas on Saturday, Nov. 21 will be postponed to Dec. 12 due to KU’s inability to meet...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Athletics To Not Allow Fans At November Athletic Events

Derek Nester - 0
As Chancellor Girod just announced, the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team has recommended that we not host fans at our home athletics competitions for the remainder...
Read more
Dusty Deines
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board met on Wednesday afternoon. Among their topics of discussion was a proposal to delay the start of winter sports competition. The proposal would move the start of winter sports competition in high school to January 15. Teams and athletes would still be allowed to practice where allowed by local officials through December 22 with a moratorium between December 23 and January 1 when practice could resume. The proposal would also reduce the amount of basketball games in the season to 13 and wrestling competition to 12 events. The motion for the altered winter sports schedule passed in a unanimous 9-0 vote by the Executive Board. With the approval by the Executive Board, this proposal now goes to a vote of the KSHSAA Board of Directors, which is a group of 70 plus members. They will meet on Tuesday, November 24 at 1:00 p.m. A vote to approve the propsal would move the start of winter sports competition to January 15, while a vote to reject the proposal would allow the winter sports season to proceed as currently scheduled.

Previous articleiNWS Alert
Next articleKSHSAA Board of Directors to Vote On Possible Winter Sports Delay

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Wichita man

Derek Nester - 0
SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a man missing...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State University Cancels Fall Commencement

Derek Nester - 0
Due to a rapid, uncontrolled increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our campus communities and throughout the state, Kansas State University is canceling commencement...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Wind Energy Initiative

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today applauded the announcement of the new Renewables Direct initiative at Evergy. “Renewable energy is good for the environment and the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Nearly 2,000 Small Businesses Recipients of $37.5 Million in Grants

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that nearly 2,000 Kansas small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a share of $37.5 million in...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
Event extended (time). Red Flag Warning from 11/18/2020 4:22 PM to 11/19/2020 12:00 AM CST for Pottawatomie County, KS, Nemaha County, KS, Riley...
Read more
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Board of Directors to Vote On Possible Winter Sports Delay

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board met on Wednesday afternoon. Among their topics of discussion was a proposal to...
Read more
KDNS Local Sports

KSHSAA Board of Directors to Vote On Possible Winter Sports Delay

Dusty Deines - 0
The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board met on Wednesday afternoon. Among their topics of discussion was a proposal to delay the...
Read more