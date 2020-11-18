KSHSAA Board of Directors to Vote On Possible Winter Sports Delay

The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board met on Wednesday afternoon. Among their topics of discussion was a proposal to delay the start of winter sports competition. The proposal would delay the start of winter sports competition in high school to January 15.

Teams and athletes would still be allowed to practice where allowed by local officials through December 22 with a moratorium between December 23 and January 1 when practice could resume. The proposal would also reduce the amount of basketball games in the season to 13 and wrestling competition to 12 events.

The motion for the altered winter sports schedule passed in a unanimous 9-0 vote by the Executive Board. With the approval by the Executive Board, this proposal now goes to a vote of the KSHSAA Board of Directors, which is a group of 70 plus members. They will meet on Tuesday, November 24 at 1:00 p.m.

A vote to approve the propsal would move the start of winter sports competition to January 15, while a vote to reject the proposal would allow the winter sports season to proceed as currently scheduled.