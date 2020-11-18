KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts November 18, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Sports Headlines Kansas Sports KSHSAA Board of Directors to Vote On Possible Winter Sports Delay Derek Nester - November 18, 2020 0 The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board met on Wednesday afternoon. Among their topics of discussion was a proposal to... Read more KDNS Local Sports KSHSAA Board of Directors to Vote On Possible Winter Sports Delay Dusty Deines - November 18, 2020 0 The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board met on Wednesday afternoon. Among their topics of discussion was a proposal to delay the... Read more College Sports Champions Classic Specifics Announced For Kansas Basketball Derek Nester - November 18, 2020 0 BRISTOL, Conn. – No. 6 Kansas will face No. 10 Kentucky in the 2020 State Farm Champions Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis... Read more College Sports BREAKING: Kansas Football Game vs. Texas Saturday Postponed Derek Nester - November 18, 2020 0 LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas football game vs. Texas on Saturday, Nov. 21 will be postponed to Dec. 12 due to KU’s inability to meet... Read more College Sports Kansas Athletics To Not Allow Fans At November Athletic Events Derek Nester - November 17, 2020 0 As Chancellor Girod just announced, the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team has recommended that we not host fans at our home athletics competitions for the remainder... Read more KNDY Area Weather Alerts FRWTOP from 11/18/2020 2:52 PM to 6:00 PM CST for Pottawatomie County, KS. More information. TagsKNDYWX Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleChampions Classic Specifics Announced For Kansas BasketballNext articleKSHSAA Board of Directors to Vote On Possible Winter Sports Delay Kansas Headlines Kansas Headlines Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Wichita man Derek Nester - November 18, 2020 0 SEDGWICK COUNTY – The Wichita Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) issue a statewide Silver Alert for a man missing... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge Derek Nester - November 18, 2020 0 By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas State University Cancels Fall Commencement Derek Nester - November 17, 2020 0 Due to a rapid, uncontrolled increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our campus communities and throughout the state, Kansas State University is canceling commencement... Read more Kansas Headlines Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Wind Energy Initiative Derek Nester - November 17, 2020 0 TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today applauded the announcement of the new Renewables Direct initiative at Evergy. “Renewable energy is good for the environment and the... Read more Kansas Headlines Governor Laura Kelly Announces Nearly 2,000 Small Businesses Recipients of $37.5 Million in Grants Derek Nester - November 17, 2020 0 Governor Laura Kelly today announced that nearly 2,000 Kansas small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a share of $37.5 million in... Read more Kansas News Service Kansas Headlines Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge Derek Nester - November 18, 2020 0 By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs Derek Nester - November 4, 2020 0 By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S.... Read more Kansas Headlines Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall Derek Nester - November 4, 2020 0 By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after... Read more Kansas Headlines ‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting Derek Nester - October 6, 2020 0 WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs Derek Nester - September 21, 2020 0 By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and... Read more