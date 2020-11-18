KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts November 18, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Sports Headlines College Sports Kansas Athletics To Not Allow Fans At November Athletic Events Derek Nester - November 17, 2020 0 As Chancellor Girod just announced, the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team has recommended that we not host fans at our home athletics competitions for the remainder... Read more KNDY Local Sports KNDY Replay: The 2020 Marysville High School Football Season Derek Nester - November 17, 2020 0 The 2020 Marysville High School football season has concluded, and available now is a replay of every game as broadcast on Classic Country AM... College Sports Isaac Brown Named Interim Head Basketball Coach At Wichita State Derek Nester - November 17, 2020 Wichita State Director of Athletics Darron Boatright has named Isaac Brown interim head coach following the resignation of men's basketball coach Gregg Marshall. "What the...

College Sports No Fans Admitted To Bramlage Coliseum This November Due To COVID-19 Derek Nester - November 17, 2020 MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics announced Tuesday (November 17) that the general public will not be permitted to attend men's and women's basketball games...

College Sports NCAA Relocating 2021 Division I Men's Basketball Championship Sites Derek Nester - November 16, 2020 The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee announced today the relocation of 13 predetermined preliminary round sites for the 2021 Division I...

KNDY Area Weather Alerts New event. Red Flag Warning from 11/18/2020 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM CST for Pawnee County, NE. Kansas Headlines Kansas State University Cancels Fall Commencement Derek Nester - November 17, 2020 Due to a rapid, uncontrolled increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our campus communities and throughout the state, Kansas State University is canceling commencement...

Kansas Headlines Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Wind Energy Initiative Derek Nester - November 17, 2020 TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today applauded the announcement of the new Renewables Direct initiative at Evergy. "Renewable energy is good for the environment and the... Kansas Headlines Governor Laura Kelly Announces Nearly 2,000 Small Businesses Recipients of $37.5 Million in Grants Derek Nester - November 17, 2020 Governor Laura Kelly today announced that nearly 2,000 Kansas small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a share of $37.5 million in...

Kansas Headlines Ellsworth Correctional Facility Reports 3rd Resident Death; 10th KDOC Death Overall Derek Nester - November 16, 2020 TOPEKA, Kansas – An Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Sunday, November15 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is third resident death from...

Kansas Headlines Online Encore Event Nov. 16 Celebrates McCain's First 50 Seasons And Its Future Derek Nester - November 13, 2020 MANHATTAN — The Friends of McCain Auditorium is offering a free online encore presentation of the celebration of McCain's first 50 years at 7 p.m.... Kansas News Service Kansas Headlines Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs Derek Nester - November 4, 2020 By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....

Kansas Headlines Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall Derek Nester - November 4, 2020 By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...

Kansas Headlines 'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting Derek Nester - October 6, 2020 WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district's COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from... Kansas Headlines Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs Derek Nester - September 21, 2020 By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...

Kansas Headlines Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas' Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks Derek Nester - September 8, 2020 By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...