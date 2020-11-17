64.3 F
No Fans Admitted To Bramlage Coliseum This November Due To COVID-19

By Derek Nester

Isaac Brown Named Interim Head Basketball Coach At Wichita State

Derek Nester - 0
Wichita State Director of Athletics Darron Boatright has named Isaac Brown interim head coach following the resignation of men's basketball coach Gregg Marshall. "What the...
No Fans Admitted To Bramlage Coliseum This November Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics announced Tuesday (November 17) that the general public will not be permitted to attend men's and women's basketball games...
NCAA Relocating 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship Sites

Derek Nester - 0
The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the relocation of 13 predetermined preliminary round sites for the 2021 Division I...
Rock Hills Junior/Senior High School Moving to Remote Learning

Dusty Deines - 0
Due to current COVID-19 gating criteria, Rock Hills Junior/Senior High School will be moving to remote learning effective Tuesday, November 17 through Monday, November...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Signs Contract Extension

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that Head Coach Andy Reid has signed a contract extension with the club. Reid, in the midst...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – K-State Athletics announced Tuesday (November 17) that the general public will not be permitted to attend men’s and women’s basketball games inside Bramlage Coliseum through the remainder of the month of November. The decision follows that of the University to cancel its commencement ceremonies that were set for Bramlage Coliseum Friday through Sunday.

The decision impacts the Little Apple Classic men’s basketball tournament set for Wednesday and Friday, November 25 and 27, the women’s basketball game with Southern on Sunday, November 29 and the men’s basketball game with Kansas City on Monday, November 30.

“In concert with the University’s decision to cancel graduation ceremonies, this was a prudent decision for us at this time,” said athletics director Gene Taylor.

The restriction only affects indoor events at Bramlage Coliseum and does not include the remaining scheduled home football game with Texas on Saturday, December 5.

K-State Athletics continues to plan for 25 percent capacity at basketball games, which has been approved by Riley County, inside Bramlage Coliseum with designated reserved seating in a socially distanced configuration for the remainder of the season.

Kansas State University Cancels Fall Commencement

Derek Nester - 0
Due to a rapid, uncontrolled increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our campus communities and throughout the state, Kansas State University is canceling commencement...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Wind Energy Initiative

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today applauded the announcement of the new Renewables Direct initiative at Evergy. “Renewable energy is good for the environment and the...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Nearly 2,000 Small Businesses Recipients of $37.5 Million in Grants

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that nearly 2,000 Kansas small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will receive a share of $37.5 million in...
Ellsworth Correctional Facility Reports 3rd Resident Death; 10th KDOC Death Overall

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – An Ellsworth Correctional Facility (ECF) resident who died Sunday, November15 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is third resident death from...
Online Encore Event Nov. 16 Celebrates McCain’s First 50 Seasons And Its Future

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The Friends of McCain Auditorium is offering a free online encore presentation of the celebration of McCain's first 50 years at 7 p.m....
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
New event. Fire Weather Watch from 11/18/2020 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM CST for Marshall County, KS, Washington County, KS, Pottawatomie County, KS, Nemaha...
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
New event. Wind Advisory from 11/18/2020 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM CST for Pottawatomie County, KS, Riley County, KS. More information.
Kansas Headlines

Kansas State University Cancels Fall Commencement

Derek Nester - 0
Due to a rapid, uncontrolled increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our campus communities and throughout the state, Kansas State University is canceling commencement...
