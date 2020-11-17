Kansas Athletics To Not Allow Fans At November Athletic Events

As Chancellor Girod just announced, the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team has recommended that we not host fans at our home athletics competitions for the remainder of November due to the current COVID-19 climate. This includes the following competitions:

11/19-20 Volleyball vs. Texas Tech 11/21 Football vs. Texas 11/25 Women’s Basketball vs. Northern Colorado 11/28 Football vs. TCU 11/29 Women’s Basketball vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

Although we have been able to host large crowds safely so far this season at multiple sporting venues – thanks in large part to the commitment of our fans to wearing masks and remaining socially distanced – we must do what is best for our community as the infection rate spikes once again. The hope is that this will allow our community to flatten the curve and drastically reduce the positive rates we are currently experiencing.

With basketball season beginning next week, we ask everyone to follow the recommendations of your local health authorities and the CDC so we can host a small crowd inside Allen Fieldhouse as we are planning on doing in December. Again, PMAT will make that recommendation for the month of December and we will provide an update as soon as a decision has been made.

As we’ve learned from the onset of this pandemic, everything remains a fluid situation that can quickly change week-to-week. We are grateful to our fans for your continued support throughout these challenging times. You provide the heartbeat at each of our venues and it is greatly missed when you are not present cheering on our student-athletes in competition.

We know you may have questions related to this announcement, and if you are unable to get an answer from our Ticket Assurance Plan, please reach out to your Williams Education Fund representative.

Stay healthy and Rock Chalk!

Jeff Long

Director of Athletics

University of Kansas