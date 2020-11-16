69.7 F
KSHSAA Moves 4A Football State Championship From Topeka to Hutchinson

By Derek Nester

Rock Hills Junior/Senior High School Moving to Remote Learning

Dusty Deines - 0
Due to current COVID-19 gating criteria, Rock Hills Junior/Senior High School will be moving to remote learning effective Tuesday, November 17 through Monday, November...
Read more
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Signs Contract Extension

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that Head Coach Andy Reid has signed a contract extension with the club. Reid, in the midst...
Read more
KSHSAA Moves 4A Football State Championship From Topeka to Hutchinson

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. – The KSHSAA has decided the best option for the 4A State Football Championship would be to relocate the game to Gowans...
Read more
2020 Kansas Volleyball Association All State Teams Announced

Derek Nester - 0
November 15, 2020 – The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All State Team, Players of the Year, and Coaches of...
Read more
2020 Twin Valley League 11-Man All-League Football Selections Announced

Derek Nester - 0
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE OFFENSIVE LINE Cesar Aguirre - Valley Heights - Senior Colton Hasenkamp – Centralia - Senior Austin Holthaus – Centralia - Senior Treydon Talley – Centralia -...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA, Kan. – The KSHSAA has decided the best option for the 4A State Football Championship would be to relocate the game to Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson and to play the game on Friday, November 27 at 1:00 PM.

The KSHSAA maintains a very strong relationship with the staff of Topeka Hummer Sports Park and Topeka Public Schools, and while we would be very confident in playing there as originally scheduled, the local restrictions would have made it very challenging to have cheer, band, and spectators be part of the event. While limitations exist in Hutchinson (and qualifying school leaders will learn specifics in the days ahead), the opportunity for student and community support is increased in Hutchinson. We plan to be back at Hummer as soon as the environment allows.

State Football – November 27th
4A – Hutchinson Community College

State Football – November 28th
6A – College Boulevard Athletic Complex
5A – Pittsburg State University
3A – Hutchinson Community College
2A – Salina – District Stadium
1A – Fort Hays State University
8-Player I and II – Newton – Fischer Field.

Online Encore Event Nov. 16 Celebrates McCain’s First 50 Seasons And Its Future

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN — The Friends of McCain Auditorium is offering a free online encore presentation of the celebration of McCain's first 50 years at 7 p.m....
Read more
Kansas Department of Corrections Announces New Superintendent for Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that Angela McHardie has been selected as the superintendent of the...
Read more
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Contracts to Support COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 11 contracts have been awarded in conjunction with the Kansas COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy supported with...
Read more
Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $6 Million in Local Transportation, Technology Projects Statewide

Derek Nester - 0
LENEXA— Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today announced the recipients of more than $6 million in funds provided...
Read more
Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Rural Economic Development Program

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the creation of the Kansas Main Street Affiliate Community Program, an initiative designed to introduce more Kansas communities...
Read more

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more

