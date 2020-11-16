KSHSAA Moves 4A Football State Championship From Topeka to Hutchinson

TOPEKA, Kan. – The KSHSAA has decided the best option for the 4A State Football Championship would be to relocate the game to Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson and to play the game on Friday, November 27 at 1:00 PM.

The KSHSAA maintains a very strong relationship with the staff of Topeka Hummer Sports Park and Topeka Public Schools, and while we would be very confident in playing there as originally scheduled, the local restrictions would have made it very challenging to have cheer, band, and spectators be part of the event. While limitations exist in Hutchinson (and qualifying school leaders will learn specifics in the days ahead), the opportunity for student and community support is increased in Hutchinson. We plan to be back at Hummer as soon as the environment allows.

State Football – November 27th

4A – Hutchinson Community College

State Football – November 28th

6A – College Boulevard Athletic Complex

5A – Pittsburg State University

3A – Hutchinson Community College

2A – Salina – District Stadium

1A – Fort Hays State University

8-Player I and II – Newton – Fischer Field.