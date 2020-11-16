69.7 F
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Signs Contract Extension

By Derek Nester
Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid. Photo by Steve Sanders. Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

Rock Hills Junior/Senior High School Moving to Remote Learning

Dusty Deines
Due to current COVID-19 gating criteria, Rock Hills Junior/Senior High School will be moving to remote learning effective Tuesday, November 17 through Monday, November...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Signs Contract Extension

Derek Nester
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that Head Coach Andy Reid has signed a contract extension with the club. Reid, in the midst...
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA Moves 4A Football State Championship From Topeka to Hutchinson

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kan. – The KSHSAA has decided the best option for the 4A State Football Championship would be to relocate the game to Gowans...
Kansas Sports

2020 Kansas Volleyball Association All State Teams Announced

Derek Nester
November 15, 2020 – The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All State Team, Players of the Year, and Coaches of...
KNDY Local Sports

2020 Twin Valley League 11-Man All-League Football Selections Announced

Derek Nester
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE OFFENSIVE LINE Cesar Aguirre - Valley Heights - Senior Colton Hasenkamp – Centralia - Senior Austin Holthaus – Centralia - Senior Treydon Talley – Centralia -...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that Head Coach Andy Reid has signed a contract extension with the club. Reid, in the midst of his eighth season with the team, has led the Chiefs to an 85-36 regular season record, six playoff appearances in seven seasons, back-to-back AFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl title.

“Over the last eight seasons here in Kansas City we’ve had the opportunity to witness one of the greatest head coaches of all time lead our franchise to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “He’s a hall of fame head coach, but more importantly, an outstanding person who has really changed our team culture. I’d like to congratulate Andy and his family on this well-deserved extension. It is our hope that he can finish his legendary career right here in Kansas City.”

Reid, entering his 22nd season as an NFL head coach, owns a career regular season record of 215-129-1 (.625). He’s won 230 total games including the playoffs, the second-most victories among active NFL head coaches (Bill Belichick – 308), and is fifth all-time in wins among head coaches in NFL history. Reid added Super Bowl Champion to his resume in 2019 after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

“I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for their support over the last eight years,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “Aside from winning the Super Bowl, one of my favorite moments last season was being able to be a part of bringing the Lamar Hunt Trophy back to the family. I’m grateful for our players, my coaching staff, our support staff and our great fans. My family and I love living in Kansas City, and I look forward to continuing my career here.”

Reid was hired as the club’s 13th head coach in franchise history on January 7, 2013. He joined the Chiefs after 14 seasons as Head Coach/Executive Vice President of Football Operations of the Philadelphia Eagles where he compiled a 130-93-1 (.583) regular season record. In his career, he has earned 10 division titles, five NFC Championship appearances, two AFC Championship appearances and two Super Bowl appearances. Reid’s teams have made the playoffs 15 times (15-14 record).

Reid was originally introduced as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 11, 1999, after spending seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers under Head Coach Mike Holmgren. During his seven years with the Packers, Reid served as the tight ends coach and offensive line coach (1992-96) and as quarterbacks coach (1997-98).

Prior to joining the NFL ranks, Reid’s final collegiate stop was in the Show-Me State as he coached the offensive line at the University of Missouri (1989-91). Prior to his stint with the Tigers, Reid spent two years working with the offensive line at the University of Texas – El Paso, and before that, he held the same position with Northern Arizona. In 1983, Reid took the position of offensive line coach and then offensive coordinator at San Francisco State, helping the Gators lead the nation in passing and total offense for three consecutive years (1983-85).

A tackle and guard at Brigham Young University from 1979-81, Reid entered the coaching ranks as a graduate assistant at BYU under Head Coach LaVell Edwards in 1982.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Online Encore Event Nov. 16 Celebrates McCain's First 50 Seasons And Its Future

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN — The Friends of McCain Auditorium is offering a free online encore presentation of the celebration of McCain's first 50 years at 7 p.m....
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Department of Corrections Announces New Superintendent for Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that Angela McHardie has been selected as the superintendent of the...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Contracts to Support COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 11 contracts have been awarded in conjunction with the Kansas COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy supported with...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $6 Million in Local Transportation, Technology Projects Statewide

Derek Nester
LENEXA— Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today announced the recipients of more than $6 million in funds provided...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Rural Economic Development Program

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the creation of the Kansas Main Street Affiliate Community Program, an initiative designed to introduce more Kansas communities...
Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Kansas Headlines

'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district's COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas' Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
