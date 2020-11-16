2020 Kansas Volleyball Association All State Teams Announced

November 15, 2020 – The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All State Team, Players of the Year, and Coaches of the Year selections for all classifications.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I FIRST TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Kassidy Nixon
|Central Plains
|5’8”
|MB/S
|JR
|Ryenne Cunningham
|Central Plains
|5’10”
|MB
|SR
|Avery Deters
|Centralia
|5’7”
|OH
|JR
|Brooklyn Jones
|Lebo
|5’8”
|OH/MB
|SO
|Abby Peek
|Lebo
|5’4”
|S/OH
|JR
|Darby Smith
|St. John-Hudson
|5’9”
|MB
|JR
|Kassi Weber
|Victoria
|5’9”
|OH
|JR
CLASS 1A DIVISION I SECOND TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Presli Harts
|Pratt-Skyline
|5’11”
|MB
|SO
|Payton Meyer
|St. John-Hudson
|5’5”
|S
|JR
|Cadence Nondorf
|Sylvan-Lucas
|5’9”
|MB
|SR
|Lexi Oeser
|Central Plains
|5’7”
|OH
|SR
|Demi Schrader
|Lebo
|5’10”
|OH
|SR
|Daelyn Winters
|Burlingame
|5’5”
|S/OH
|JR
|Aubrey Young
|Pretty Prairie
|5’6”
|S/OH
|JR
CLASS 1A DIVISION I HONORABLE MENTION
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Kady Anschutz
|Pratt-Skyline
|5’6”
|S
|SO
|Lily Boughfman
|Little River
|6’1”
|OH
|JR
|Meghan Brockmeier
|Rural Vista
|5’7”
|OH
|SR
|Kaleigh Guhr
|Goessel
|5’1”
|S
|JR
|Marley Heins
|Olpe
|5’7”
|OH
|SR
|Addi Heinson
|Kiowa County
|5’8”
|OH
|JR
|Brooke Lewis
|Burlingame
|5’5”
|OH
|JR
Player of the Year: Kassidy Nixon, Central Plains
Coach of the Year: Lisa Crites, Central Plains
CLASS 1A DIVISION II FIRST TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Ceegan Atkins
|Hanover
|5’9”
|OH
|SO
|Avery Behrends
|Hanover
|5’6”
|S
|JR
|Madeline Boman
|Central Christian
|5’7”
|RS
|SR
|Madison Bruna
|Hanover
|5’10”
|MB
|JR
|Samantha Dark
|Attica
|5’5”
|S/OH
|SR
|Mia Morrow
|Saint Francis
|5’4”
|OH
|JR
|Livia Schultz
|Wheatland-Grinnell
|5’9”
|OH
|JR
CLASS 1A DIVISION II SECOND TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Anna Godek
|Wheatland-Grinnell
|5’7”
|S
|JR
|Emma Johnson
|Saint Francis
|5’8”
|S/RS
|SR
|Tamara Lozoya
|Attica
|5’5”
|S/OH/MB
|JR
|Kassie Miller
|Golden Plains
|5’5”
|S/OH
|JR
|Kyrah Peters
|Linn
|5’7”
|OH
|JR
|Samantha Ramsey
|Central Christian
|5’11”
|OH
|JR
|Josie Weers
|Southern Coffey County
|5’7”
|OH/MB
|SO
HONORABLE MENTION
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Aubreigh Haxton
|Argonia
|6’1”
|OH/MB
|SR
|Jaci Howell
|Attica
|5’4”
|L
|SR
|Allison Jueneman
|Hanover
|5’7”
|OH
|JR
|Morgan Meyers
|Cunningham
|5’6”
|L
|SR
|Reagan Osterhaus
|Wetmore
|6’1”
|OH
|SR
|Kayleigh Rausch
|Attica
|5’6”
|OH/MB
|SR
|Kirsten Schroeder
|Wheatland-Grinnell
|5’9”
|OH
|SR
Player of the Year: Ceegan Atkins, Hanover
Coach of the Year: Melissa Holle, Hanover
CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Katrina Davis
|Heritage Christian
|5’9”
|S
|SR
|Alyssa Hunter
|Belle Plaine
|5’9”
|MB
|SR
|Addison Pelham
|Maranatha Christian
|6’1”
|OH
|SR
|Tallon Rentschler
|Smith Center
|6’0”
|MB
|JR
|Jessica Saunders
|Hillsboro
|5’11”
|MB
|SR
|Lauren Schutter
|Wabaunsee
|6’1”
|MB
|JR
|Millie Stockard
|St. Mary’s-Colgan
|5’8”
|S/OH
|SR
CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Kaitlin Crossland
|St. Mary’s-Colgan
|5’7”
|S/OH
|SR
|Ashlyn Long
|Smith Center
|5’10”
|OH
|JR
|Torrance Lovesee
|Bluestem
|5’10”
|OH/MB
|SR
|Mya Maxwell
|Ellinwood
|5’7”
|S/OH
|SR
|Alli Puetz
|Garden Plain
|5’8”
|OH
|SR
|Lili Shubert
|Trego Community
|5’9”
|OH/S
|SR
|Rachel Van Gorp
|Heritage Christian
|5’7”
|OH
|FR
CLASS 2A HONORABLE MENTION
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Cy Rae Campbell
|Heritage Christian
|5’11”
|MB
|FR
|Brooke Hammond
|Garden Plain
|5’8”
|OH
|JR
|Alissa Heskamp
|Spearville
|5’5”
|L
|SR
|Carrie Roe
|Herington
|5’9”
|OH
|SR
|Sammie Saunders
|Hillsboro
|5’7”
|OH
|JR
|Kinsey Schneider
|Jefferson County North
|5’7”
|OH
|SR
|Emma Toerber
|Valley Heights
|5’10”
|OH
|SR
Player of the Year: Katrina Davis, Heritage Christian Academy
Coach of the Year: Nick Linn, Smith Center
CLASS 3A FIRST TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Abby Rose
|Smoky Valley
|6’0”
|MB
|JR
|Austin Broadie
|Trinity Academy
|6’1”
|OH
|SR
|Ivy Fink
|Royal Valley
|5’9”
|OH
|SR
|Leah Renyer
|Sabetha
|5’9”
|OH
|SR
|Heather Schemper
|Phillipsburg
|5’11”
|MB/S
|SO
|Melinna Schumann
|Sabetha
|5’8”
|OH
|SR
|Kassidi Yost
|TMP-Marian
|5’8”
|S
|JR
CLASS 3A SECOND TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Alex Coopman
|West Franklin
|6’1”
|MB
|SR
|Ainsley Corwine
|West Franklin
|5’6”
|S
|SR
|Addy Holthaus
|Nemaha Central
|5’10”
|OH
|SO
|Emily Krebs
|Sabetha
|5’4”
|S
|JR
|Emilee Lane
|TMP-Marian
|6’1”
|OH
|JR
|Kylee Scheer
|Cheney
|5’8”
|OPP/RS
|SR
|Brooke Wewe
|Cheney
|5’5”
|S
|JR
CLASS 3A HONORABLE MENTION
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Bri Franklin
|Smoky Valley
|5’11”
|MB
|SR
|Ellington Hogle
|Silver Lake
|5’6”
|OH
|SR
|McKinley Johnson
|Smoky Valley
|5’4”
|S
|SR
|Emma McKinsey
|Royal Valley
|5’9”
|S
|SR
|Jacy Thomasson
|Riverton
|5’11”
|MB
|SO
|Makenzie Travis
|Beloit
|5’8”
|S/OPP
|JR
|Camryn Wessel
|Sabetha
|5’9”
|MB
|SR
Player of the Year: Abby Rose, Smoky Valley
Coach of the Year: Abby Stueve, Sabetha
CLASS 4A FIRST TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Payton Verhulst
|Bishop Miege
|6’1”
|OH
|SR
|Katie Berg
|McPherson
|6’3”
|OH
|SR
|Katelyn Fairchild
|Andale
|5’9”
|OH
|SR
|McKenzie Fairchild
|Andale
|5’10”
|MB
|SO
|Ella Martin
|Bishop Miege
|5’10”
|OH/OPP
|SR
|Rhian Swanson
|McPherson
|6’0”
|OH
|JR
|Darby Weidl
|Ottawa
|5’6”
|OH
|SR
4A SECOND TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Annabeth Baalmann
|Andale
|5’9”
|S/OPP
|JR
|Kenzie Cooper
|Wamego
|5’8”
|OH
|SR
|Clara Edwards
|Clay Center
|6’0”
|MB
|SR
|Kirsten Evans
|Ottawa
|5’8”
|S
|JR
|Erin Garr
|Bishop Miege
|6’0”
|OH/OPP
|SR
|Corinna McMullen
|Louisburg
|5’7”
|S/OH
|JR
|Maddie Schrandt
|Andale
|5’10”
|OH
|SO
4A HONORABLE MENTION
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Leah Bentley
|Buhler
|5’6”
|L
|SR
|Laci Beougher
|Circle
|5’11”
|OH
|SR
|Brette Doile
|McPherson
|5’4”
|S
|JR
|Jadyn Jackson
|Augusta
|5’8”
|S
|SR
|Ava Jones
|Nickerson
|6’2”
|MB
|SO
|Brynne Noland
|Clearwater
|5’10”
|OH
|SR
|Carleigh Pritchard
|Louisburg
|6’2”
|MB
|SR
Player of the Year: Payton Verhulst, Bishop Miege
Coach of the Year: Kathleen Rush, Bishop Miege
5A FIRST TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Caroline Bien
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|6’0”
|OH
|SR
|Ella Larkin
|Bishop Carroll
|5’10”
|S/OH
|SR
|Ashlyn Lovett
|St. James Academy
|5’9”
|L
|SR
|Ava Martin
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|6’1”
|OH
|JR
|Asha Regier
|Newton
|5’9”
|OH
|SR
|Camryn Turner
|Seaman
|5’7”
|S/RS
|SR
|Olivia Mae Van Der Werff
|Lansing
|5’11”
|OH
|JR
5A SECOND TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Justine Bichelmeyer
|St. James Academy
|6’2”
|MB
|SR
|Caitlin Bishop
|Lansing
|5’8”
|S
|JR
|Riley Daugherty
|Bishop Carroll
|5’10”
|OH
|SR
|Kamryn Farris
|Lansing
|5’11”
|L
|JR
|Laurel Jones
|Maize South
|6’1”
|S/RS
|SR
|Olivia Lovett
|St. James Academy
|5’11”
|OH
|SR
|Jaden Ravnsborg
|Mill Valley
|5’6”
|L/OH
|SR
5A HONORABLE MENTION
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Keyanna Cruse
|Bonner Springs
|6’0”
|OH
|SR
|Tyler Cullor
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|5’10”
|OH
|SR
|Betsy Goodenow
|St. Thomas Aquinas
|5’11”
|RS
|SO
|Iyannah Jackson
|Lansing
|6’1”
|MB
|JR
|Ava Spachek
|St. James Academy
|5’10”
|OH
|FR
|Jalyn Stevenson
|Spring Hill
|5’10”
|OH
|SR
|Brooke Stonestreet
|De Soto
|5’11”
|OH/L
|SR
Player of the Year: Caroline Bien, Saint Thomas Aquinas
Coach of the Year: Sarah Ikenberry, Saint Thomas Aquinas
6A FIRST TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Alyssa Miller
|Blue Valley West
|5’10”
|S
|SR
|Morgan Colangelo
|Blue Valley West
|5’1”
|L
|JR
|Brooklyn DeLeye
|Washburn Rural
|6’2”
|OH
|SO
|Courtney Jackson
|Olathe Northwest
|5’9”
|S
|SR
|Skyler Pierce
|Olathe Northwest
|6’1”
|OH
|FR
|Taylor Stockman
|Blue Valley West
|5’11”
|RS
|JR
|Kendra Wait
|Gardner-Edgerton
|5’10”
|S
|SR
6A SECOND TEAM
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Sarah Bingham
|Shawnee Mission East
|6’3”
|OH
|SR
|Julia Headley
|Olathe Northwest
|6’2”
|MB
|FR
|Jillian Huckabey
|Olathe Northwest
|5’11”
|OH
|FR
|Brooke Leiker
|Blue Valley West
|6’0”
|OH
|JR
|Taylor McCarthy
|Shawnee Mission Northwest
|5’10”
|OH
|SR
|Taylor Russell
|Washburn Rural
|5’11”
|RS
|JR
|Sawyer Thomsen
|Lawrence Free State
|6’2”
|MB
|SO
6A HONORABLE MENTION
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HEIGHT
|POSITION
|YEAR
|Julie Calzonetti
|Garden City
|5’10”
|OH
|SR
|Zoe Canfield
|Washburn Rural
|5’9”
|S/RS
|FR
|Reanne Debose
|Shawnee Mission Northwest
|6’0”
|OH
|SR
|Jasmine Dulan
|Blue Valley North
|5’8”
|OH
|JR
|Vivian Kiefer
|Shawnee Mission Northwest
|5’5”
|L
|JR
|Emily Slightom
|Olathe Northwest
|5’6”
|L
|JR
|Rylee Unruh
|Lawrence Free State
|5’11”
|S
|SO
Player of the Year: Alyssa Miller, Blue Valley West
Coach of the Year: Jessica Horstick, Blue Valley West