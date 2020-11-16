69.7 F
2020 Kansas Volleyball Association All State Teams Announced

By Derek Nester

Rock Hills Junior/Senior High School Moving to Remote Learning

Dusty Deines
Due to current COVID-19 gating criteria, Rock Hills Junior/Senior High School will be moving to remote learning effective Tuesday, November 17 through Monday, November...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Signs Contract Extension

Derek Nester
The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that Head Coach Andy Reid has signed a contract extension with the club. Reid, in the midst...
KSHSAA Moves 4A Football State Championship From Topeka to Hutchinson

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kan. – The KSHSAA has decided the best option for the 4A State Football Championship would be to relocate the game to Gowans...
2020 Kansas Volleyball Association All State Teams Announced

Derek Nester
November 15, 2020 – The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All State Team, Players of the Year, and Coaches of...
2020 Twin Valley League 11-Man All-League Football Selections Announced

Derek Nester
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE OFFENSIVE LINE Cesar Aguirre - Valley Heights - Senior Colton Hasenkamp – Centralia - Senior Austin Holthaus – Centralia - Senior Treydon Talley – Centralia -...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

November 15, 2020 – The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2020 All State Team, Players of the Year, and Coaches of the Year selections for all classifications.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Kassidy Nixon Central Plains 5’8” MB/S JR
Ryenne Cunningham Central Plains 5’10” MB SR
Avery Deters Centralia 5’7” OH JR
Brooklyn Jones Lebo 5’8” OH/MB SO
Abby Peek Lebo 5’4” S/OH JR
Darby Smith St. John-Hudson 5’9” MB JR
Kassi Weber Victoria 5’9” OH JR

 

CLASS 1A DIVISION I SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Presli Harts Pratt-Skyline 5’11” MB SO
Payton Meyer St. John-Hudson 5’5” S JR
Cadence Nondorf Sylvan-Lucas 5’9” MB SR
Lexi Oeser Central Plains 5’7” OH SR
Demi Schrader Lebo 5’10” OH SR
Daelyn Winters Burlingame 5’5” S/OH JR
Aubrey Young Pretty Prairie 5’6” S/OH JR

 

CLASS 1A DIVISION I HONORABLE MENTION

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Kady Anschutz Pratt-Skyline 5’6” S SO
Lily Boughfman Little River 6’1” OH JR
Meghan Brockmeier Rural Vista 5’7” OH SR
Kaleigh Guhr Goessel 5’1” S JR
Marley Heins Olpe 5’7” OH SR
Addi Heinson Kiowa County 5’8” OH JR
Brooke Lewis Burlingame 5’5” OH JR

 

Player of the Year: Kassidy Nixon, Central Plains
Coach of the Year: Lisa Crites, Central Plains

CLASS 1A DIVISION II FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Ceegan Atkins Hanover 5’9” OH SO
Avery Behrends Hanover 5’6” S JR
Madeline Boman Central Christian 5’7” RS SR
Madison Bruna Hanover 5’10” MB JR
Samantha Dark Attica 5’5” S/OH SR
Mia Morrow Saint Francis 5’4” OH JR
Livia Schultz Wheatland-Grinnell 5’9” OH JR

 

CLASS 1A DIVISION II SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Anna Godek Wheatland-Grinnell 5’7” S JR
Emma Johnson Saint Francis 5’8” S/RS SR
Tamara Lozoya Attica 5’5” S/OH/MB JR
Kassie Miller Golden Plains 5’5” S/OH JR
Kyrah Peters Linn 5’7” OH JR
Samantha Ramsey Central Christian 5’11” OH JR
Josie Weers Southern Coffey County 5’7” OH/MB SO

 

HONORABLE MENTION

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Aubreigh Haxton Argonia 6’1” OH/MB SR
Jaci Howell Attica 5’4” L SR
Allison Jueneman Hanover 5’7” OH JR
Morgan Meyers Cunningham 5’6” L SR
Reagan Osterhaus Wetmore 6’1” OH SR
Kayleigh Rausch Attica 5’6” OH/MB SR
Kirsten Schroeder Wheatland-Grinnell 5’9” OH SR

 

Player of the Year: Ceegan Atkins, Hanover
Coach of the Year: Melissa Holle, Hanover

CLASS 2A FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Katrina Davis Heritage Christian 5’9” S SR
Alyssa Hunter Belle Plaine 5’9” MB SR
Addison Pelham Maranatha Christian 6’1” OH SR
Tallon Rentschler Smith Center 6’0” MB JR
Jessica Saunders Hillsboro 5’11” MB SR
Lauren Schutter Wabaunsee 6’1” MB JR
Millie Stockard St. Mary’s-Colgan 5’8” S/OH SR

 

CLASS 2A SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Kaitlin Crossland St. Mary’s-Colgan 5’7” S/OH SR
Ashlyn Long Smith Center 5’10” OH JR
Torrance Lovesee Bluestem 5’10” OH/MB SR
Mya Maxwell Ellinwood 5’7” S/OH SR
Alli Puetz Garden Plain 5’8” OH SR
Lili Shubert Trego Community 5’9” OH/S SR
Rachel Van Gorp Heritage Christian 5’7” OH FR

 

CLASS 2A HONORABLE MENTION

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Cy Rae Campbell Heritage Christian 5’11” MB FR
Brooke Hammond Garden Plain 5’8” OH JR
Alissa Heskamp Spearville 5’5” L SR
Carrie Roe Herington 5’9” OH SR
Sammie Saunders Hillsboro 5’7” OH JR
Kinsey Schneider Jefferson County North 5’7” OH SR
Emma Toerber Valley Heights 5’10” OH SR

 

Player of the Year: Katrina Davis, Heritage Christian Academy
Coach of the Year: Nick Linn, Smith Center

CLASS 3A FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Abby Rose Smoky Valley 6’0” MB JR
Austin Broadie Trinity Academy 6’1” OH SR
Ivy Fink Royal Valley 5’9” OH SR
Leah Renyer Sabetha 5’9” OH SR
Heather Schemper Phillipsburg 5’11” MB/S SO
Melinna Schumann Sabetha 5’8” OH SR
Kassidi Yost TMP-Marian 5’8” S JR

 

CLASS 3A SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Alex Coopman West Franklin 6’1” MB SR
Ainsley Corwine West Franklin 5’6” S SR
Addy Holthaus Nemaha Central 5’10” OH SO
Emily Krebs Sabetha 5’4” S JR
Emilee Lane TMP-Marian 6’1” OH JR
Kylee Scheer Cheney 5’8” OPP/RS SR
Brooke Wewe Cheney 5’5” S JR

 

CLASS 3A HONORABLE MENTION

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Bri Franklin Smoky Valley 5’11” MB SR
Ellington Hogle Silver Lake 5’6” OH SR
McKinley Johnson Smoky Valley 5’4” S SR
Emma McKinsey Royal Valley 5’9” S SR
Jacy Thomasson Riverton 5’11” MB SO
Makenzie Travis Beloit 5’8” S/OPP JR
Camryn Wessel Sabetha 5’9” MB SR

 

Player of the Year: Abby Rose, Smoky Valley
Coach of the Year: Abby Stueve, Sabetha

CLASS 4A FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Payton Verhulst Bishop Miege 6’1” OH SR
Katie Berg McPherson 6’3” OH SR
Katelyn Fairchild Andale 5’9” OH SR
McKenzie Fairchild Andale 5’10” MB SO
Ella Martin Bishop Miege 5’10” OH/OPP SR
Rhian Swanson McPherson 6’0” OH JR
Darby Weidl Ottawa 5’6” OH SR

 

4A SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Annabeth Baalmann Andale 5’9” S/OPP JR
Kenzie Cooper Wamego 5’8” OH SR
Clara Edwards Clay Center 6’0” MB SR
Kirsten Evans Ottawa 5’8” S JR
Erin Garr Bishop Miege 6’0” OH/OPP SR
Corinna McMullen Louisburg 5’7” S/OH JR
Maddie Schrandt Andale 5’10” OH SO

 

4A HONORABLE MENTION

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Leah Bentley Buhler 5’6” L SR
Laci Beougher Circle 5’11” OH SR
Brette Doile McPherson 5’4” S JR
Jadyn Jackson Augusta 5’8” S SR
Ava Jones Nickerson 6’2” MB SO
Brynne Noland Clearwater 5’10” OH SR
Carleigh Pritchard Louisburg 6’2” MB SR

 

Player of the Year: Payton Verhulst, Bishop Miege
Coach of the Year: Kathleen Rush, Bishop Miege

5A FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Caroline Bien St. Thomas Aquinas 6’0” OH SR
Ella Larkin Bishop Carroll 5’10” S/OH SR
Ashlyn Lovett St. James Academy 5’9” L SR
Ava Martin St. Thomas Aquinas 6’1” OH JR
Asha Regier Newton 5’9” OH SR
Camryn Turner Seaman 5’7” S/RS SR
Olivia Mae Van Der Werff Lansing 5’11” OH JR

 

5A SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Justine Bichelmeyer St. James Academy 6’2” MB SR
Caitlin Bishop Lansing 5’8” S JR
Riley Daugherty Bishop Carroll 5’10” OH SR
Kamryn Farris Lansing 5’11” L JR
Laurel Jones Maize South 6’1” S/RS SR
Olivia Lovett St. James Academy 5’11” OH SR
Jaden Ravnsborg Mill Valley 5’6” L/OH SR

 

5A HONORABLE MENTION

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Keyanna Cruse Bonner Springs 6’0” OH SR
Tyler Cullor St. Thomas Aquinas 5’10” OH SR
Betsy Goodenow St. Thomas Aquinas 5’11” RS SO
Iyannah Jackson Lansing 6’1” MB JR
Ava Spachek St. James Academy 5’10” OH FR
Jalyn Stevenson Spring Hill 5’10” OH SR
Brooke Stonestreet De Soto 5’11” OH/L SR

 

Player of the Year: Caroline Bien, Saint Thomas Aquinas
Coach of the Year: Sarah Ikenberry, Saint Thomas Aquinas

6A FIRST TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Alyssa Miller Blue Valley West 5’10” S SR
Morgan Colangelo Blue Valley West 5’1” L JR
Brooklyn DeLeye Washburn Rural 6’2” OH SO
Courtney Jackson Olathe Northwest 5’9” S SR
Skyler Pierce Olathe Northwest 6’1” OH FR
Taylor Stockman Blue Valley West 5’11” RS JR
Kendra Wait Gardner-Edgerton 5’10” S SR

 

6A SECOND TEAM

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Sarah Bingham Shawnee Mission East 6’3” OH SR
Julia Headley Olathe Northwest 6’2” MB FR
Jillian Huckabey Olathe Northwest 5’11” OH FR
Brooke Leiker Blue Valley West 6’0” OH JR
Taylor McCarthy Shawnee Mission Northwest 5’10” OH SR
Taylor Russell Washburn Rural 5’11” RS JR
Sawyer Thomsen Lawrence Free State 6’2” MB SO

 

6A HONORABLE MENTION

NAME SCHOOL HEIGHT POSITION YEAR
Julie Calzonetti Garden City 5’10” OH SR
Zoe Canfield Washburn Rural 5’9” S/RS FR
Reanne Debose Shawnee Mission Northwest 6’0” OH SR
Jasmine Dulan Blue Valley North 5’8” OH JR
Vivian Kiefer Shawnee Mission Northwest 5’5” L JR
Emily Slightom Olathe Northwest 5’6” L JR
Rylee Unruh Lawrence Free State 5’11” S SO

 

Player of the Year: Alyssa Miller, Blue Valley West
Coach of the Year: Jessica Horstick, Blue Valley West

Online Encore Event Nov. 16 Celebrates McCain’s First 50 Seasons And Its Future

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN — The Friends of McCain Auditorium is offering a free online encore presentation of the celebration of McCain's first 50 years at 7 p.m....
Kansas Department of Corrections Announces New Superintendent for Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex

Derek Nester
TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that Angela McHardie has been selected as the superintendent of the...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Contracts to Support COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 11 contracts have been awarded in conjunction with the Kansas COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy supported with...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $6 Million in Local Transportation, Technology Projects Statewide

Derek Nester
LENEXA— Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today announced the recipients of more than $6 million in funds provided...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Rural Economic Development Program

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the creation of the Kansas Main Street Affiliate Community Program, an initiative designed to introduce more Kansas communities...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
