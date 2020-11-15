iNWS Alert

45.9 F
Wichita
Sunday, November 15, 2020
KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS

2020 North Central Kansas League All-League Football Selections

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE OFFENSIVE LINE Colt Sell – Chapman – Junior Connor Halbert – Marysville – Senior Dalton Owen – Concordia – Junior Kale Hauserman – Clay Center –...
Kansas High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 11/13/2020

4A PLAYOFFS Arkansas City 21, Wamego 20 Bishop Miege 30, Tonganoxie 7 McPherson 28, Buhler 21 St. James Academy 56, Basehor-Linwood 35 St. James Academy vs. Bishop Miege –...
2020 NCKL All-League Volleyball Honors Announced

FIRST TEAM Alexis Winter – Wamego – Senior Autumn Fitzgeralds – Abilene – Senior Brayden Ash – Chapman – Senior Chloe Conway – Concordia – Senior Clare Edwards –...
Sporting KC To Host San Jose On Nov. 22 in Round One of 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs

As the top seed in the Western Conference for the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting Kansas City will begin their postseason journey by...
NBA & Players Association Agree On 2020-21 Season Start

NEW YORK, The NBA (www.NBA.com) and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have reached agreement in principle on the start of...
KNDY Area Weather Alerts

Event extended (time). Wind Advisory from 11/15/2020 12:48 AM to 2:00 AM CST for Nemaha County, KS. More information.

Online Encore Event Nov. 16 Celebrates McCain’s First 50 Seasons And Its Future

MANHATTAN — The Friends of McCain Auditorium is offering a free online encore presentation of the celebration of McCain's first 50 years at 7 p.m....
Kansas Department of Corrections Announces New Superintendent for Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex

TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that Angela McHardie has been selected as the superintendent of the...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Contracts to Support COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 11 contracts have been awarded in conjunction with the Kansas COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy supported with...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $6 Million in Local Transportation, Technology Projects Statewide

LENEXA— Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today announced the recipients of more than $6 million in funds provided...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Rural Economic Development Program

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the creation of the Kansas Main Street Affiliate Community Program, an initiative designed to introduce more Kansas communities...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
