KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts November 15, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Sports Headlines KNDY Local Sports 2020 North Central Kansas League All-League Football Selections Derek Nester - November 14, 2020 0 FIRST TEAM OFFENSE OFFENSIVE LINE Colt Sell – Chapman – Junior Connor Halbert – Marysville – Senior Dalton Owen – Concordia – Junior Kale Hauserman – Clay Center –... Read more Kansas Sports Kansas High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 11/13/2020 Derek Nester - November 13, 2020 0 4A PLAYOFFS Arkansas City 21, Wamego 20 Bishop Miege 30, Tonganoxie 7 McPherson 28, Buhler 21 St. James Academy 56, Basehor-Linwood 35 St. James Academy vs. Bishop Miege –... Read more KNDY Local Sports 2020 NCKL All-League Volleyball Honors Announced Derek Nester - November 13, 2020 0 FIRST TEAM Alexis Winter – Wamego – Senior Autumn Fitzgeralds – Abilene – Senior Brayden Ash – Chapman – Senior Chloe Conway – Concordia – Senior Clare Edwards –... Read more Professional Sports Sporting KC To Host San Jose On Nov. 22 in Round One of 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs Derek Nester - November 10, 2020 0 As the top seed in the Western Conference for the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting Kansas City will begin their postseason journey by... Read more Professional Sports NBA & Players Association Agree On 2020-21 Season Start Derek Nester - November 10, 2020 0 NEW YORK, The NBA (www.NBA.com) and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have reached agreement in principle on the start of... Read more KNDY Area Weather Alerts Event extended (time). Wind Advisory from 11/15/2020 12:48 AM to 2:00 AM CST for Nemaha County, KS. More information. TagsKNDYWX Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleiNWS AlertNext articleiNWS Alert Kansas Headlines Kansas Headlines Online Encore Event Nov. 16 Celebrates McCain’s First 50 Seasons And Its Future Derek Nester - November 13, 2020 0 MANHATTAN — The Friends of McCain Auditorium is offering a free online encore presentation of the celebration of McCain's first 50 years at 7 p.m.... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Department of Corrections Announces New Superintendent for Kansas Juvenile Corrections Complex Derek Nester - November 12, 2020 0 TOPEKA, Kan. – Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that Angela McHardie has been selected as the superintendent of the... Read more Kansas Headlines Governor Laura Kelly Announces Contracts to Support COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy Derek Nester - November 12, 2020 0 TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that 11 contracts have been awarded in conjunction with the Kansas COVID-19 Unified Testing Strategy supported with... Read more Kansas Headlines Governor Laura Kelly Announces More Than $6 Million in Local Transportation, Technology Projects Statewide Derek Nester - November 12, 2020 0 LENEXA— Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today announced the recipients of more than $6 million in funds provided... Read more Kansas Headlines Governor Laura Kelly Announces New Rural Economic Development Program Derek Nester - November 12, 2020 0 TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the creation of the Kansas Main Street Affiliate Community Program, an initiative designed to introduce more Kansas communities... Read more Kansas News Service Kansas Headlines Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs Derek Nester - November 4, 2020 0 By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S.... Read more Kansas Headlines Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall Derek Nester - November 4, 2020 0 By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after... Read more Kansas Headlines ‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting Derek Nester - October 6, 2020 0 WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs Derek Nester - September 21, 2020 0 By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and... Read more Kansas Headlines Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks Derek Nester - September 8, 2020 0 By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the... Read more