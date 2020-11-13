Norton County Hospital announces closings on Thanksgiving

NORTON, Kan. – Norton County Hospital would like to inform the public of closings on Thanksgiving. Norton Medical Clinic will be closed, and Norton County Hospital business and administrative offices will also be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26.

Please plan appointments, prescription fills and consultations with clinic staff accordingly. Patients may contact Norton Medical Clinic at 785-877-3305.

Norton County Hospital’s Emergency department can assist patients in need at any time. As always, in emergency situations please call 911.