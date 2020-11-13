Kansas High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 11/13/2020

4A PLAYOFFS
Arkansas City 21, Wamego 20
Bishop Miege 30, Tonganoxie 7
McPherson 28, Buhler 21
St. James Academy 56, Basehor-Linwood 35
St. James Academy vs. Bishop Miege – 11/20
McPherson vs. Arkansas City – 11/20
3A PLAYOFFS
Andale 42, Riley County 0
Holton 42, Frontenac 6
Perry-Lecompton 49, Prairie View 14
Wichita Collegiate 27, Southeast of Saline 21
Andale vs. Wichita Collegiate – 11/20
Perry-Lecompton vs. Holton – 11/20
2A PLAYOFFS
Beloit 32, Haven 26 (2 OT)
Hoisington 28, Garden Plain 14
Nemaha Central 7, Osage City 0
Rossville 56, St. Mary’s Colgan 7
Rossville vs. Nemaha Central – 11/20
Beloit vs. Hoisington – 11/20
1A PLAYOFFS
Olpe 1, Uniontown 0 (Forfeit)
Lyndon 26, Centralia 14
Oakley 20, Smith Center 0
Inman 46, Conway Springs 6
Olpe vs. Lindon – 11/20
Oakley vs. Inman – 11/20
8-MAN DIVISION I
Hoxie 58, Goessel 12
Little River 70, Chase County 26
Madison 34, Canton-Galva 24
Wichita County 52, Argonia-Attica 0
Little River vs. Madison – 11/20
Wichita County vs. Hoxie – 11/20
8-MAN DIVISION II
Caldwell @ St. Francis – Saturday at 1:00 PM
Frankfort 46, Lebo 40
Hanover 48, Colony-Crest 0
Victoria 44, Wheatland-Grinnell 26
Hanover vs. Frankfort – 11/20
Victoria vs. Caldwell/St. Francis Winner – 11/20