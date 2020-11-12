State Conservation Commission Meeting November 22

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The State Conservation Commission will hold a meeting on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Webster Conference Center in Salina. To meet social distancing requirements, the in-person meeting at the conference center is limited to the SCC commissioners, Kansas Department of Agriculture executive staff, and KDA Division of Conservation staff. An online meeting option is available for conservation partners and is open to the public.

The SCC consists of five elected commissioners; two ex officio members representing the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service; and two appointed members representing KDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The KDA Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance Kansas’ natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state’s renewable resources.

To request a copy of the agenda or directions on how to participate in the online meeting, please contact the KDA–DOC at 785-564-6620 or kda.doc@ks.gov.