36.5 F
Wichita
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
type here...
Professional Sports

NBA & Players Association Agree On 2020-21 Season Start

2020-21 Season to Begin on Tuesday, December 22

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Sporting KC To Host San Jose On Nov. 22 in Round One of 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs

Derek Nester - 0
As the top seed in the Western Conference for the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting Kansas City will begin their postseason journey by...
Read more
Professional Sports

NBA & Players Association Agree On 2020-21 Season Start

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK, The NBA (www.NBA.com) and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have reached agreement in principle on the start of...
Read more
College Sports

Jayhawks Basketball Adds Washburn To 2020-21 Schedule

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Washburn on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The additional game brings KU...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting Secures Top Playoff Seed in West With Snowy 2-0 Road Win Over RSL on Decision Day

Derek Nester - 0
(Nov. 8, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (12-6-3, 39 points) clinched the Western Conference's top seed in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs on...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Diller-Odell Takes Nebraska D-2 State Volleyball Championship Saturday

Derek Nester - 0
In comeback fashion, the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins took Chambers/Wheeler Central in five sets Saturday to claim the D2 State Volleyball Championship, repeating a D1...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

NEW YORK, The NBA (www.NBA.com) and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have reached agreement in principle on the start of the 2020-21 season, as well as adjustments to certain provisions of the current collective bargaining agreement impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The agreement is subject to a vote by the league’s Board of Governors.

The parties have agreed in principle to the following:

  • The 2020-21 season will begin on Tuesday, December 22;
  • The 2020-21 season will feature each team playing a 72-game schedule. The full regular season and broadcast schedules will be released at a future date;
  • A new system will be used to ensure the parties’ agreed-upon split of basketball-related income (BRI). In the event player compensation were to exceed the players’ designated share in any season, necessary salary reductions beyond the standard 10 percent escrow would be spread across that season and potentially the following two seasons, subject to a maximum salary reduction in any season of 20 percent;
  • For the 2020-21 season, the Salary Cap will be $109.140 million and the Tax Level will be $132.627 million. In subsequent seasons of the CBA, the Salary Cap and Tax Level will increase by a minimum of three percent and a maximum of 10 percent over the prior season. Teams’ Tax payments will be reduced in proportion to any BRI decreases; and
  • Free agent negotiations will begin on November 20 at 6 p.m. (ET), with signings starting at 12:01 p.m. (ET) on November 22.
Previous articleTwo Kansas Trails Receive National Designations
Next articleSporting KC To Host San Jose On Nov. 22 in Round One of 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Two Kansas Trails Receive National Designations

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) Flint Hills Trail and Prairie Spirit Trail state parks recently received America’s highest trails...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Teenager Fatally Shot In Clark County; Death Investigation Underway

Derek Nester - 0
CLARK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Friday afternoon death of an Ashland teen. On...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Estimated $3.5 Million in Grants to Assist Kansas Child Care Programs

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Child Care Aware of Kansas, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

AG Derek Schmidt: State Alleges More Consumers Harmed By Shawn Parcells, Seeks To Return Biological Samples To Families

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (November 5, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has alleged 79 additional consumers were harmed by a Leawood man accused of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Adds South Dakota To Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to South...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Professional Sports

Sporting KC To Host San Jose On Nov. 22 in Round One of 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs

Derek Nester - 0
As the top seed in the Western Conference for the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting Kansas City will begin their postseason journey by...
Read more
Professional Sports

NBA & Players Association Agree On 2020-21 Season Start

Derek Nester - 0
NEW YORK, The NBA (www.NBA.com) and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have reached agreement in principle on the start of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Two Kansas Trails Receive National Designations

Derek Nester - 0
PRATT – Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) Flint Hills Trail and Prairie Spirit Trail state parks recently received America’s highest trails...
Read more