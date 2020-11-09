66.2 F
Jayhawks Basketball Adds Washburn To 2020-21 Schedule

By Derek Nester
Allen Fieldhouse - Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

Jayhawks Basketball Adds Washburn To 2020-21 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men's basketball will host Washburn on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The additional game brings KU...
Sporting Secures Top Playoff Seed in West With Snowy 2-0 Road Win Over RSL on Decision Day

(Nov. 8, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (12-6-3, 39 points) clinched the Western Conference's top seed in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs on...
Diller-Odell Takes Nebraska D-2 State Volleyball Championship Saturday

In comeback fashion, the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins took Chambers/Wheeler Central in five sets Saturday to claim the D2 State Volleyball Championship, repeating a D1...
Chiefs Defeat Panthers, 33-31, in Thriller at Arrowhead on Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs overcame an early deficit to defeat the Carolina Panthers, 33-31, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon, securing an...
Cowboys Rally for 20-18 Win Over K-State

MANHATTAN, Kansas – No. 14 Oklahoma State was held scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2014 but used...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Washburn on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The additional game brings KU to 27 scheduled contests for the 2020-21 season.

Kansas Jayhawk Basketball can be heard on Z-96.3 The Lake in North Central Kansas & Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska.

Washburn is coached by former KU guard and staff member Brett Ballard, who begins his fourth season at the helm of the Ichabods and has compiled a 62-31 record at WU. Last season Washburn went 16-13 and finished tied for fifth with Northeastern State in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) with an 11-8 league record.

Ballard played at KU in 2000-01 and 2001-02. The 2001-02 team is the only team in Big 12 history to go undefeated in conference play at 16-0.

Ballard was on Bill Self’s staff at KU for seven years (2003-10) and was Director of Basketball Operations for the final two seasons of that stint with the Jayhawks.

Kansas leads the overall series with Washburn, 38-3, which includes an 8-0 record in exhibition play dating back to 2004. The last time the two teams met in a non-exhibition contest was Nov. 15, 2007, a KU 92-60 win in Allen Fieldhouse.

The series dates back to 1906 and Kansas won the first six meetings. Washburn’s three wins came in 1913, 1928 and 1944 with all three victories in Topeka. Since 1944, Kansas has won 13 straight against Washburn, which includes eight exhibition battles.

No. 6 Kansas opens the 2020-21 season against No. 1 Gonzaga on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, at the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, Florida. KU will conclude the event by playing Saint Joseph’s the following day.

Teenager Fatally Shot In Clark County; Death Investigation Underway

CLARK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Clark County Sheriff's Office are investigating the Friday afternoon death of an Ashland teen. On...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Estimated $3.5 Million in Grants to Assist Kansas Child Care Programs

TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Child Care Aware of Kansas, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and...
AG Derek Schmidt: State Alleges More Consumers Harmed By Shawn Parcells, Seeks To Return Biological Samples To Families

TOPEKA – (November 5, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has alleged 79 additional consumers were harmed by a Leawood man accused of...
Kansas Adds South Dakota To Travel Quarantine List

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to South...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas' Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district's COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas' Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Jayhawks Basketball Adds Washburn To 2020-21 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men's basketball will host Washburn on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The additional game brings KU...
iNWS Alert

New event. Winter Weather Advisory from 11/10/2020 12:00 AM to 3:00 PM CST for Jefferson County, NE.
Christmas Radio Show Planned by MCAC and KNDY Radio

To continue their tradition of providing holiday entertainment during the Christmas season, the Marshall County Arts Cooperative is partnering with KNDY Radio to present...
