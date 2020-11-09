KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts November 9, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Sports Headlines Professional Sports Sporting Secures Top Playoff Seed in West With Snowy 2-0 Road Win Over RSL on Decision Day Derek Nester - November 8, 2020 0 (Nov. 8, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (12-6-3, 39 points) clinched the Western Conference's top seed in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs on... Read more KNDY Local Sports Diller-Odell Takes Nebraska D-2 State Volleyball Championship Saturday Derek Nester - November 8, 2020 0 In comeback fashion, the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins took Chambers/Wheeler Central in five sets Saturday to claim the D2 State Volleyball Championship, repeating a D1... Read more Professional Sports Chiefs Defeat Panthers, 33-31, in Thriller at Arrowhead on Sunday Derek Nester - November 8, 2020 0 The Kansas City Chiefs overcame an early deficit to defeat the Carolina Panthers, 33-31, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon, securing an... Read more College Sports Cowboys Rally for 20-18 Win Over K-State Derek Nester - November 7, 2020 0 MANHATTAN, Kansas – No. 14 Oklahoma State was held scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2014 but used... Read more College Sports Jayhawks Fall to No. 19 Oklahoma, 62-9 Derek Nester - November 7, 2020 0 NORMAN, Okla. – Despite an interception from Kenny Logan Jr., for the second-straight game and a career game from freshman running back... Read more KNDY Area Weather Alerts New event. Winter Weather Advisory from 11/10/2020 12:00 AM to 3:00 PM CST for Jefferson County, NE. More information. TagsKNDYWX Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleChristmas Radio Show Planned by MCAC and KNDY Radio Kansas Headlines Kansas Headlines Teenager Fatally Shot In Clark County; Death Investigation Underway Derek Nester - November 6, 2020 0 CLARK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Friday afternoon death of an Ashland teen. On... Read more Kansas Headlines Governor Laura Kelly Announces Estimated $3.5 Million in Grants to Assist Kansas Child Care Programs Derek Nester - November 5, 2020 0 TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Child Care Aware of Kansas, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and... Read more Kansas Headlines AG Derek Schmidt: State Alleges More Consumers Harmed By Shawn Parcells, Seeks To Return Biological Samples To Families Derek Nester - November 5, 2020 0 TOPEKA – (November 5, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has alleged 79 additional consumers were harmed by a Leawood man accused of... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Adds South Dakota To Travel Quarantine List Derek Nester - November 4, 2020 0 TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to South... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs Derek Nester - November 4, 2020 0 By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S.... Read more Kansas News Service Kansas Headlines Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs Derek Nester - November 4, 2020 0 By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S.... Read more Kansas Headlines Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall Derek Nester - November 4, 2020 0 By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after... Read more Kansas Headlines ‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting Derek Nester - October 6, 2020 0 WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs Derek Nester - September 21, 2020 0 By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and... Read more Kansas Headlines Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks Derek Nester - September 8, 2020 0 By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the... Read more