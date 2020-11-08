Diller-Odell Takes Nebraska D-2 State Volleyball Championship Saturday

In comeback fashion, the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins took Chambers/Wheeler Central in five sets Saturday to claim the D2 State Volleyball Championship, repeating a D1 title finish a year ago. Diller-Odell was up two sets, before Chambers/Wheeler Central set them back the next two. Trailing early in the final set, Diller-Odell came from behind to claim the championship.

Diller-Odell defeated Falls City Sacred Heart 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 Friday in a Class D-2 semifinal of the state volleyball tournament. The 32-1 Griffins moved on to play for the title at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. They won the Class D-1 championship in 2019 before shifting to D-2.