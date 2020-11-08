63.4 F
KNDY Local News

COVID-19 Cases Impacting Area School Districts; USD 364 Marysville Closed Monday

By Bruce Dierking

Sporting Secures Top Playoff Seed in West With Snowy 2-0 Road Win Over RSL on Decision Day

Derek Nester - 0
(Nov. 8, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (12-6-3, 39 points) clinched the Western Conference's top seed in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs on...
Diller-Odell Takes Nebraska D-2 State Volleyball Championship Saturday

Derek Nester - 0
In comeback fashion, the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins took Chambers/Wheeler Central in five sets Saturday to claim the D2 State Volleyball Championship, repeating a D1...
Chiefs Defeat Panthers, 33-31, in Thriller at Arrowhead on Sunday

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs overcame an early deficit to defeat the Carolina Panthers, 33-31, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon, securing an...
Cowboys Rally for 20-18 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas – No. 14 Oklahoma State was held scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2014 but used...
Jayhawks Fall to No. 19 Oklahoma, 62-9

Derek Nester - 0
NORMAN, Okla. – Despite an interception from Kenny Logan Jr., for the second-straight game and a career game from freshman running back...
Bruce Dierking

Marysville USD 364 is suspending classes Monday due to multiple additional staff members testing positive for COVID-19, along with several others in isolation after exposure. The district notified parents Sunday evening that it is now necessary to make changes in lesson delivery methods, required after five positive cases Friday night, and other situations reported Sunday afternoon. Staff will report Monday for planning purposes.

All Marysville Elementary students are to report for class on Tuesday, with just a single positive case identified thus far in the elementary building. Acknowledging that with the recent spike in cases, some parents may wish to opt for remote learning, they are asked to contact administration.

Marysville Jr./Sr. High will transition to remote learning effective Tuesday and continuing until November 30th. All sports contests, practices, and any other activities are cancelled until further notice. Students may pick up items Monday through arrangements with the school. A plan for continuing lunch distribution is being developed.

USD 380 Vermillion was notified Sunday morning by a staff member who teaches at Centralia and Frankfort schools that they have tested positive. That individual will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days. There are no close contact students in quarantine from the individual. The district has taken additional measures to clean and disinfect, and classes are scheduled to resume Monday.

Washington County USD 108 schools will resume classes Monday, after dismissing Friday for COVID-19 tracking and cleaning as a non-staff adult that may have had multiple student exposures was identified. Students quarantined will resume at-home learning, or a modified format Tuesday. The district reports some COVID-19 tests pending that may require additional quarantines.

Valley heights Jr./Sr. High remains in quarantine through the end of November. As of Friday, another positive case was identified, bringing the current number of cases to 22, having added 1 each Wednesday and Thursday.

Teenager Fatally Shot In Clark County; Death Investigation Underway

Derek Nester - 0
CLARK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Friday afternoon death of an Ashland teen. On...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Estimated $3.5 Million in Grants to Assist Kansas Child Care Programs

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Child Care Aware of Kansas, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and...
AG Derek Schmidt: State Alleges More Consumers Harmed By Shawn Parcells, Seeks To Return Biological Samples To Families

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (November 5, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has alleged 79 additional consumers were harmed by a Leawood man accused of...
Kansas Adds South Dakota To Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to South...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
