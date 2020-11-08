COVID-19 Cases Impacting Area School Districts; USD 364 Marysville Closed Monday

Marysville USD 364 is suspending classes Monday due to multiple additional staff members testing positive for COVID-19, along with several others in isolation after exposure. The district notified parents Sunday evening that it is now necessary to make changes in lesson delivery methods, required after five positive cases Friday night, and other situations reported Sunday afternoon. Staff will report Monday for planning purposes.

All Marysville Elementary students are to report for class on Tuesday, with just a single positive case identified thus far in the elementary building. Acknowledging that with the recent spike in cases, some parents may wish to opt for remote learning, they are asked to contact administration.

Marysville Jr./Sr. High will transition to remote learning effective Tuesday and continuing until November 30th. All sports contests, practices, and any other activities are cancelled until further notice. Students may pick up items Monday through arrangements with the school. A plan for continuing lunch distribution is being developed.

USD 380 Vermillion was notified Sunday morning by a staff member who teaches at Centralia and Frankfort schools that they have tested positive. That individual will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days. There are no close contact students in quarantine from the individual. The district has taken additional measures to clean and disinfect, and classes are scheduled to resume Monday.

Washington County USD 108 schools will resume classes Monday, after dismissing Friday for COVID-19 tracking and cleaning as a non-staff adult that may have had multiple student exposures was identified. Students quarantined will resume at-home learning, or a modified format Tuesday. The district reports some COVID-19 tests pending that may require additional quarantines.

Valley heights Jr./Sr. High remains in quarantine through the end of November. As of Friday, another positive case was identified, bringing the current number of cases to 22, having added 1 each Wednesday and Thursday.