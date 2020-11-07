66.8 F
College Sports

Jayhawks Fall to No. 19 Oklahoma, 62-9

By Derek Nester
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

College Sports

Cowboys Rally for 20-18 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas – No. 14 Oklahoma State was held scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2014 but used...
College Sports

Jayhawks Fall to No. 19 Oklahoma, 62-9

Derek Nester - 0
NORMAN, Okla. – Despite an interception from Kenny Logan Jr., for the second-straight game and a career game from freshman running back...
KNDY Area High School Football Playoff Scoreboard & Schedule – 11/6/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Southeast of Saline 20, Marysville 0 Wamego 21, El Dorado 18 Twin Valley League 8-Man Hanover 52, Axtell 6 Frankfort 54, St. John’s/Tipton 43 Little River...
College Sports

Kansas to Face Gonzaga and Saint Joseph’s in Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off, Nov. 26-27 in Florida

Derek Nester - 0
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Kansas men’s basketball will face Gonzaga and Saint Joseph’s in the 2020 Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans Fort Myers Tip-Off,...
Professional Sports

Sporting Kansas City Announces Positive COVID-19 Case

Derek Nester - 0
(Nov. 5, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City announced today that a first team player has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. All other players and...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

NORMAN, Okla. – Despite an interception from Kenny Logan Jr., for the second-straight game and a career game from freshman running back Daniel Hishaw Jr., Kansas fell to Oklahoma 62-9 Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The Jayhawks fell to 0-7 on the season and 0-6 in Big 12 Play. The Sooners, ranked No. 19 in both major polls, improved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the league.

The Sooners used three rushing touchdowns and one passing score to go with a field goal to build a 31-0 lead in the second quarter. Field goal kicker Jacob Borcila got Kansas on the scoreboard right before halftime when he connected on a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the half.

Oklahoma added one touchdown in the third quarter and another early in the fourth to take a commanding 48-3 lead early in the final quarter.

Hishaw, a true freshman from Oklahoma, started for the second-straight game. He finished with 73 yards on 10 carries, after scoring his first-career touchdown a week ago against Iowa State. Fellow true freshman Luke Grimm led the team in receiving yards with 61 on four catches.

Defensively, Logan picked off a pass for the second-straight game, while senior linebacker Kyron Johnson registered two sacks in the loss.

Kansas will have next weekend off with its third and final open week of the season. The Jayhawks will return to action on Nov. 21 against Texas.

Teenager Fatally Shot In Clark County; Death Investigation Underway

Derek Nester - 0
CLARK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Friday afternoon death of an Ashland teen. On...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Estimated $3.5 Million in Grants to Assist Kansas Child Care Programs

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Child Care Aware of Kansas, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and...
AG Derek Schmidt: State Alleges More Consumers Harmed By Shawn Parcells, Seeks To Return Biological Samples To Families

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (November 5, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has alleged 79 additional consumers were harmed by a Leawood man accused of...
Kansas Adds South Dakota To Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to South...
Read more
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
iNWS Alert

KNDY Area Weather Alerts - 0
New event. Wind Advisory from 11/8/2020 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM CST for Washington County, KS. More information.
