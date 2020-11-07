KNDY AREA WEATHER ALERTS iNWS Alert By KNDY Area Weather Alerts November 7, 2020 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Sports Headlines KNDY Local Sports KNDY Area High School Football Playoff Scoreboard & Schedule – 11/6/2020 Derek Nester - November 6, 2020 0 North Central Kansas League Southeast of Saline 20, Marysville 0 Wamego 21, El Dorado 18 Twin Valley League 8-Man Hanover 52, Axtell 6 Frankfort 54, St. John’s/Tipton 43 Little River... Read more College Sports Kansas to Face Gonzaga and Saint Joseph’s in Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off, Nov. 26-27 in Florida Derek Nester - November 6, 2020 0 FORT MYERS, Fla. – Kansas men’s basketball will face Gonzaga and Saint Joseph’s in the 2020 Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans Fort Myers Tip-Off,... Read more Professional Sports Sporting Kansas City Announces Positive COVID-19 Case Derek Nester - November 5, 2020 0 (Nov. 5, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City announced today that a first team player has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. All other players and... Read more Professional Sports Alex Gordon Awarded Eighth Rawlings Gold Glove Derek Nester - November 5, 2020 0 Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc., and ESPN announced tonight that Royals left fielder Alex Gordon has earned his eighth career Rawlings Gold Glove Award.... Read more Professional Sports Catcher Salvador Perez Selected A Louisville® Silver Slugger™ Derek Nester - November 5, 2020 0 KANSAS CITY, MO (November 5, 2020) – Louisville Slugger ® and MLB Network announced tonight that Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been... Read more KNDY Area Weather Alerts New event. Wind Advisory from 11/8/2020 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM CST for Jefferson County, NE, Gage County, NE. More information. TagsKNDYWX Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articleKNDY Area High School Football Playoff Scoreboard & Schedule – 11/6/2020Next articleiNWS Alert Kansas Headlines Kansas Headlines Teenager Fatally Shot In Clark County; Death Investigation Underway Derek Nester - November 6, 2020 0 CLARK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Friday afternoon death of an Ashland teen. On... Read more Kansas Headlines Governor Laura Kelly Announces Estimated $3.5 Million in Grants to Assist Kansas Child Care Programs Derek Nester - November 5, 2020 0 TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Child Care Aware of Kansas, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and... Read more Kansas Headlines AG Derek Schmidt: State Alleges More Consumers Harmed By Shawn Parcells, Seeks To Return Biological Samples To Families Derek Nester - November 5, 2020 0 TOPEKA – (November 5, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has alleged 79 additional consumers were harmed by a Leawood man accused of... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Adds South Dakota To Travel Quarantine List Derek Nester - November 4, 2020 0 TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to South... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs Derek Nester - November 4, 2020 0 By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S.... Read more Kansas News Service Kansas Headlines Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs Derek Nester - November 4, 2020 0 By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S.... Read more Kansas Headlines Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall Derek Nester - November 4, 2020 0 By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after... Read more Kansas Headlines ‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting Derek Nester - October 6, 2020 0 WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from... Read more Kansas Headlines Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs Derek Nester - September 21, 2020 0 By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and... Read more Kansas Headlines Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks Derek Nester - September 8, 2020 0 By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the... Read more