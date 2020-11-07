Cowboys Rally for 20-18 Win Over K-State

MANHATTAN, Kansas – No. 14 Oklahoma State was held scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2014 but used a big second half to rally for a 20-18 win over Kansas State on Saturday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. It was the second straight loss for K-State, who fell to 4-3 (4-2 Big 12).

Trailing 12-0, the Cowboys used a pair of field goals and a 9-yard rushing touchdown by Brennan Presley in the third quarter to take a 13-12 lead. K-State managed just 25 yards of offense in the third, as the visiting Cowboys got back into the game.

Jason Taylor added to Oklahoma State’s advantage midway through the fourth with a 85-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Will Howard pulled the Cats within two with a late rushing score, but the two-point conversion attempt failed.

K-State forced a punt to get the ball back with time winding down. An interception by Oklahoma State’s Tre Sterling sealed the win for the visitors, who improved to 5-1 (4-1 Big 12).

K-State’s defense limited Oklahoma State to just four first downs in the first half, as the Cats took a 12-0 lead to halftime. Blake Lynch connected on a pair of field goals, and Phillip Brooks hauled in a touchdown pass for K-State in the first half.

Howard threw for 143 yards and added a game-high 125 rushing yards on the day. K-State held a 370-256 advantage in total yards.

Spencer Sanders threw for 108 yards for Oklahoma State. LD Brown led the rushing attack with 110 yards, while Dillon Stoner added 62 receiving yards for the Cowboys.