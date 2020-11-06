KNDY Area High School Football Playoff Scoreboard & Schedule – 11/6/2020

North Central Kansas League
Southeast of Saline 20, Marysville 0
Wamego 21, El Dorado 18
Twin Valley League 8-Man
Hanover 52, Axtell 6
Frankfort 54, St. John’s/Tipton 43
Little River 46, Clifton-Clyde 26
Twin Valley League 11-Man
Centralia 52, Wabaunsee 6
3A PLAYOFFS – Nov. 13th
Prairie View vs. Perry-Lecompton
Frontenac vs. Holton
Riley County vs. Andale
Southeast of Saline vs. Wichita Collegiate
2A PLAYOFFS – Nov. 13th
St. Mary’s-Colgan vs. Rossville
Osage City vs. Nemaha Central
Haven vs. Beloit
Garden Plain vs. Hoisington
1A PLAYOFFS – Nov. 13th
Olpe vs. Uniontown
Centralia vs. Lyndon
Smith Center vs. Oakley
Conway Springs vs. Inman
8-Man, Division I – Nov. 13th
Chase County vs. Little River
Madison vs. Canton-Galva
Argonia-Attica vs. Leoti-Wichita County
Goessel vs. Hoxie
8-Man, Division II – Nov. 13th
Colony-Crest vs. Hanover
Lebo vs. Frankfort
Victoria vs. Wheatland-Grinnell
Caldwell vs. St. Francis/Bucklin Winner