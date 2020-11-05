Sporting Kansas City Announces Positive COVID-19 Case

(Nov. 5, 2020) — Sporting Kansas City announced today that a first team player has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. All other players and members of the club have returned multiple negative test results and do not have symptoms.

Upon receiving an initial positive test result early this week, the player self-isolated under a strict and comprehensive protocol. The player will remain in isolation until medically cleared and will be monitored daily by the club’s medical staff. Sporting Kansas City has also implemented contact tracing ahead of the club’s regular season finale against Real Salt Lake at 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

The MLS testing protocol requires all MLS players to undergo Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests every other day, including the day before each match. The confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case occurs when a player receives two consecutive positive test results.