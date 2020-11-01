42.9 F
Wichita
Sunday, November 1, 2020
type here...
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Jets, 35-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Jets, 35-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New York Jets, 35-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon behind a stellar effort from quarterback...
Read more
Professional Sports

MLS announces cancellation of Sporting KC’s regular season home finale vs. Minnesota United FC

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Soccer announced today that Sporting Kansas City’s regular season home match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, Nov. 1, at...
Read more
College Sports

Mountaineers Take Down Wildcats 37-10 Saturday In Morgantown

Derek Nester - 0
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Taking the field as a road underdog on Saturday afternoon wasn't new for No. 16 K-State. Leaving after a 37-10 loss to...
Read more
College Sports

Cyclones Wreck Jayhawks 52-22 Saturday At Memorial Stadium

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Iowa State Cyclones used a strong first quarter Saturday to get by the Kansas Jayhawks 52-22 at David Booth Kansas...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scoreboard – 10/30/2020

Derek Nester - 0
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE Chapman 39, Goodland 13 (Non-Playoff) Marysville 45, Colby 21 McPherson 78, Abilene 14 (Thursday) Scott City 24, Concordia 14 Southeast of Saline 46, Clay Center...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New York Jets, 35-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon behind a stellar effort from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a stifling performance by the defense in the second half to secure the Chiefs’ seventh victory of the campaign.

Kansas City found the end zone on three of its first four possessions, building a sizable lead as New York moved the ball well early on, but couldn’t finish drives.

Mahomes completed 31-of-42 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns in the game, marking his 10th career outing with at least four passing touchdowns – the most in the NFL since 2018 and four more than second place.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP didn’t waste any time getting started, tossing a quick “pop pass” to wide receiver Mecole Hardman on Kansas City’s opening drive that the speedy Hardman took around the edge for a 30-yard score.

The offense then appeared to stall on its second possession, but punter Tommy Townsend caught the Jets’ return unit off guard when he fired a pass to wide receiver Byron Pringle on fourth down rather than kicking the ball away, picking up 13 yards and a new set of downs for Kansas City. Mahomes found wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the end zone for a 36-yard touchdown a play later, completing an impressive opening quarter for the Chiefs.

Mahomes later tossed a quick underhand throw to tight end Travis Kelce on the Chiefs’ fourth possession before the All-Pro tight end did the rest, plowing ahead for a 3-yard score.

New York, meanwhile, managed to move the ball into Chiefs’ territory on each of its first three drives, but the Jets only managed a trio of field goals to show for it. They looked poised to connect on a fourth field goal in the final seconds of the first half, too, but Chiefs’ safety Armani Watts blocked the kick as the second quarter concluded.

The Chiefs maintained their 12-point advantage through much of the third quarter, as Kansas City yielded just one first down on New York’s first six possessions of the second half. Additionally, on that one fresh set of downs New York achieved during that stretch, Chiefs’ safety Daniel Sorensen forced a fumble on the Jets’ very next play.

On the other side of things, New York managed to hold Kansas City off the scoreboard through the bulk of the third quarter until Mahomes found wide receiver Demarcus Robinson for a 26-yard touchdown to effectively seal the game. Mahomes later connected with Hill for a 41-yard score to complete the scoring for the Chiefs.

It was Hill’s eighth multi-receiving touchdown game since 2017, tying the Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams for the most in the NFL.

Hill was one of 10 players to catch a pass for Kansas City on Sunday and one of four to top 60+ yards receiving. Kelce led that group with 109 yards through the air, matching Antonio Gates and Jason Witten for the fifth-most 100-yard games (21) by a tight end in NFL history.

It all marked Kansas City’s third victory in a row and its seventh overall this season as the Chiefs reached the midpoint of the campaign, and with 35 points on Sunday, Kansas City tallied 23+ points for the 44th time in its last 45 games.

The Chiefs will return to action on Sunday as they take on the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Previous articleUPDATED: LOCATED SAFE. KANSAS AMBER ALERT – 2 Girls From Kansas City, Kansas

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

UPDATED: LOCATED SAFE. KANSAS AMBER ALERT – 2 Girls From Kansas City, Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
The two missing girls were located safe. The Amber Alert has been cancelled. Amber Alert Notice
Read more
Kansas Headlines

ACLU of Kansas Files Complaint For Ellis County Election Worker Over Lack of Mask Mandate

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is seeking an investigation into the refusal of the Ellis...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Lyons Man Charged With Attempted Capital Murder In Connection With Rice County Shootings

Derek Nester - 0
LYONS – (October 28, 2020) – A Lyons man has been charged with attempted capital murder in connection with the October 16 incident that...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Junction City Man Sentenced To Two Life Terms For Two Counts Of First Degree Felony Murder

Derek Nester - 0
JUNCTION CITY – (October 28, 2020) – A Junction City man has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Peerless Products Expansion to Create Over 100 Jobs in Iola

Derek Nester - 0
IOLA – Governor Laura Kelly today celebrated the announcement of Peerless Products, Inc., purchasing a 150,000-square-foot facility in Iola to expand its production capability. Peerless...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Jets, 35-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New York Jets, 35-9 at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon behind a stellar effort from quarterback...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

UPDATED: LOCATED SAFE. KANSAS AMBER ALERT – 2 Girls From Kansas City, Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
The two missing girls were located safe. The Amber Alert has been cancelled. Amber Alert Notice
Read more
Professional Sports

MLS announces cancellation of Sporting KC’s regular season home finale vs. Minnesota United FC

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Soccer announced today that Sporting Kansas City’s regular season home match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, Nov. 1, at...
Read more