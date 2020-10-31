MLS announces cancellation of Sporting KC’s regular season home finale vs. Minnesota United FC

Major League Soccer announced today that Sporting Kansas City’s regular season home match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, Nov. 1, at Children’s Mercy Park has been cancelled.

The cancellation follows confirmed positive COVID-19 tests to two Minnesota United FC players this week. Due to the limited number of match dates available prior to Decision Day presented by AT&T on Nov. 8, the match will not be rescheduled.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members who used credit for tickets to Sunday’s match will have that credit refunded into their accounts for future use. Additionally, all single-game buyers who purchased tickets to the game via SeatGeek will be refunded in full.

As confirmed earlier this week, multiple clubs will finish the season without playing the full 23 scheduled matches due to disruptions from COVID-19. As such, qualification for the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs will be determined by points earned on a per match basis, or points per game.

Sporting Kansas City has clinched a berth in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs and currently occupies second place in the Western Conference with 1.8 points per game. The top four finishers in the West will have homefield advantage in the first round of the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, which will unfold in a single-elimination, bracket-style format through MLS Cup on Dec. 12.

Sporting Kansas City will conclude its regular season campaign next Sunday, Nov. 8, visiting rivals Real Salt Lake in a 5:30 p.m. CT kickoff at Rio Tinto Stadium. More information about playoff dates and tickets for potential playoff matches at Children’s Mercy Park will be released in the near term.