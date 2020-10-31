44.4 F
Wichita
Sunday, November 1, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Cyclones Wreck Jayhawks 52-22 Saturday At Memorial Stadium

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

MLS announces cancellation of Sporting KC’s regular season home finale vs. Minnesota United FC

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Soccer announced today that Sporting Kansas City’s regular season home match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, Nov. 1, at...
Read more
College Sports

Mountaineers Take Down Wildcats 37-10 Saturday In Morgantown

Derek Nester - 0
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Taking the field as a road underdog on Saturday afternoon wasn't new for No. 16 K-State. Leaving after a 37-10 loss to...
Read more
College Sports

Cyclones Wreck Jayhawks 52-22 Saturday At Memorial Stadium

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Iowa State Cyclones used a strong first quarter Saturday to get by the Kansas Jayhawks 52-22 at David Booth Kansas...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scoreboard – 10/30/2020

Derek Nester - 0
NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS LEAGUE Chapman 39, Goodland 13 (Non-Playoff) Marysville 45, Colby 21 McPherson 78, Abilene 14 (Thursday) Scott City 24, Concordia 14 Southeast of Saline 46, Clay Center...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Playoff Scoreboard – 10/29/2020

Derek Nester - 0
8-Man D-I Clifton-Clyde 46, Bennington 0 Washington Co. at Little River – Friday (95.5 KNDY-FM) 8-Man D-II Axtell 42, Thunder Ridge 40 Frankfort 60, Lakeside 14 Hanover 56, Osborne 6 St....
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Iowa State Cyclones used a strong first quarter Saturday to get by the Kansas Jayhawks 52-22 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The Cyclones took advantage of the 11 a.m., start and outscored the Jayhawks 13-0 in the first quarter. Iowa State got on the scoreboard with rushing touchdowns from quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Kene Nwangwu in the first quarter.

Kansas answered back in the second quarter when true freshman running back Daniel Hishaw Jr., scored his first-career touchdown when he scampered in from five yards out on a direct snap out of the “Wildcat” formation.

Iowa State responded with a touchdown with four minutes remaining in the first half to go up 20-7. Kansas marched down the field on its final drive, but missed a field goal with one second left in the half to keep the deficit at 13 points.

The Jayhawks were led Saturday by their freshmen once again. Freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for 135 yards in the first half with his favorite target being fellow true freshman wide receiver Luke Grimm. Grimm had four catches for 53 yards in the first half alone.

Sophomore safety Kenny Logan Jr., provided the play of the game in the third quarter when he returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to make the score 27-14 in favor of the Cyclones. It was the second kickoff return for a touchdown by the Jayhawks this season and the program’s first 100-yard kick return for a score since 2002 when Greg Heaggans did it against Missouri State.

Defensively, freshman Marcus Harris picked up a tackle-for-loss to give him 6 ½ over his last three games. Fellow freshman lineman DaJon Terry also picked up his second-career sack and has one sack in each of the last two home games.

The Jayhawks will return to action Saturday in Norman against Oklahoma. Kick is scheduled for 2:30 p.m., and will be televised by either ESPN or ESPN2.

Previous articleKNDY Area High School Football Scoreboard – 10/30/2020
Next articleMountaineers Take Down Wildcats 37-10 Saturday In Morgantown

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

ACLU of Kansas Files Complaint For Ellis County Election Worker Over Lack of Mask Mandate

Derek Nester - 0
By Sherman Smith - Kansas Reflector TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas is seeking an investigation into the refusal of the Ellis...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Lyons Man Charged With Attempted Capital Murder In Connection With Rice County Shootings

Derek Nester - 0
LYONS – (October 28, 2020) – A Lyons man has been charged with attempted capital murder in connection with the October 16 incident that...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Junction City Man Sentenced To Two Life Terms For Two Counts Of First Degree Felony Murder

Derek Nester - 0
JUNCTION CITY – (October 28, 2020) – A Junction City man has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Peerless Products Expansion to Create Over 100 Jobs in Iola

Derek Nester - 0
IOLA – Governor Laura Kelly today celebrated the announcement of Peerless Products, Inc., purchasing a 150,000-square-foot facility in Iola to expand its production capability. Peerless...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Resident Death at Hutchinson Correction Facility

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA, Kansas – A Hutchinson Correctional Facility resident who died Tuesday, Oct. 27 had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the seventh resident death...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Professional Sports

MLS announces cancellation of Sporting KC’s regular season home finale vs. Minnesota United FC

Derek Nester - 0
Major League Soccer announced today that Sporting Kansas City’s regular season home match against Minnesota United FC on Sunday, Nov. 1, at...
Read more
College Sports

Mountaineers Take Down Wildcats 37-10 Saturday In Morgantown

Derek Nester - 0
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Taking the field as a road underdog on Saturday afternoon wasn't new for No. 16 K-State. Leaving after a 37-10 loss to...
Read more
College Sports

Cyclones Wreck Jayhawks 52-22 Saturday At Memorial Stadium

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Iowa State Cyclones used a strong first quarter Saturday to get by the Kansas Jayhawks 52-22 at David Booth Kansas...
Read more