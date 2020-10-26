26.9 F
Monday, October 26, 2020
K-State Basketball Schedule Set With 17 Home Contests In 2020-2021

By Derek Nester

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Seventeen home games at Bramlage Coliseum, including the inaugural Little Apple Classic that will tip off the season on November 25...
KU Men’s Basketball Announces Revised 2020-21 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball today announced its updated 2020-21 schedule, including the Big 12 Conference round-robin details. KU will have four additional...
K-State Announces 2020-21 Women’s Basketball Schedule

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State women's basketball has announced its complete schedule for the 2020-21 season on Monday. The Wildcats' non-conference slate features seven...
Game Preview: Kansas Hosts Iowa State Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are set for their sixth game of the 2020 season, as they take on the No. 23/22 Iowa...
Kansas at Oklahoma Slated for 2:30 p.m. Kickoff

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in their seventh game of the season on Saturday, November 7, with...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Seventeen home games at Bramlage Coliseum, including the inaugural Little Apple Classic that will tip off the season on November 25 and 27, highlight the 2020-21 Kansas State men’s basketball schedule released by athletic department officials this afternoon. (October 26).

K-State Basketball can be heard on Classic Hits 1530 AM/106.7 FM KQNK in Northwest Kansas & Southwest Nebraska as well as Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY in Northeast Kansas & Southeast Nebraska

Season tickets as well as gameday procedures for the 2020-21 season will be released in the coming days.

“We are excited to finally be able to release our 2020-21 schedule,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “This has been a huge undertaking by (Director of Operations) Drew Speraw and (Executive Associate AD) Casey Scott, as well as (associate commissioner) Jeff Jackson at the Big 12 office and I appreciate their efforts to get this done under incredibly difficult circumstances. We know that changes are most likely going to happen as we go along, but this will give our players a goal to work towards as we continue to practice and get ready for the season.”

K-State will open the upcoming season with five consecutive home games, including the inaugural Little Apple Classic on Wednesday, November 25 and Friday, November 27. The field will include Colorado, Drake and South Dakota with the Wildcats facing the Bulldogs in the second game of a doubleheader on November 25 followed by a renewal of its long rivalry with the Buffaloes on November 27 for the first time since 2011.

K-State will play seven of its eight non-conference games at Bramlage Coliseum, including the return of a home-and-home series with UNLV on Saturday, December 5 and a matchup with former Big 12 foe Texas A&M on Saturday, January 30, 2021 in the previously announced SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The one road game will come in the second edition of the Big 12/BIG EAST Battle with a date and opponent to be released at a later date.

“We feel this is a competitive, non-conference schedule especially for such a new, young team,” said Weber. “Colorado would’ve been an NCAA team a year ago and return one of the top point guards (McKinley Wright IV) in the nation, while Drake, UNLV and Texas A&M were all playing some of their best basketball when COV-19 hit.

“We have veterans like Mike (McGuirl), DaJuan (Gordon), Monty (Murphy) and Antonio (Gordon) who have been in big games, but now have to adjust to being in new roles, while we have several newcomers who will have to take a step up to an entirely new level of competition. This will allow for them to develop and gain experience before Big 12 play.”

The 25th season of Big 12 men’s basketball will have a new wrinkle this season with a pair of conference games in the month of December, as K-State will open at Iowa State on Tuesday, December 15 before hosting Final Four contender Baylor on Saturday, December 19. The Wildcats have faced the Cyclones in an opener more than any other foe (16 times), as the teams will play in the earliest conference opener in school history.

After a break to finish off non-conference play, K-State will resume Big 12 play with a home game against TCU on Saturday, January 2. It will be the first four home games in the first half of league play, including Oklahoma State (Tuesday, January 9), Iowa State (Wednesday, January 13) and West Virginia (Saturday, January 23).

Following the home game with Texas A&M on January 30, the Wildcats will open the second half with a road game at rival Kansas on Tuesday, February 2, which will be the first of two meetings in a two-week span. Home games in the second half include consecutive games with Texas Tech (Saturday, February 6) and Texas (Tuesday, February 9) to go along with Kansas (Tuesday, February 16) and Oklahoma (Tuesday, February 23).

“The Big 12 will once again be one of the best – if not the best – conference in the country,” said Weber. “Every team has a legitimate shot at the NCAA Tournament and beyond. I expect nothing but the same hard-fought, competitive environments that we have seen every year game-in and game-out.”

The last week of the regular season has been left open to accommodate any postponed games, as the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship is scheduled for Wednesday-Saturday, March 10-13 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Game times and television designations will be released as they become official.

The Wildcats will be one of the youngest teams in the country in 2020-21 with just one senior (Mike McGuirl) and the addition of eight newcomers. McGuirl saw action in 29 games with 20 starts, averaging 6.9 points on 42.3 percent shooting and 2.4 rebounds in 24.7 minutes per game. The squad also returns sophomores DaJuan Gordon (6.3 ppg., 3.4 rpg.), Montavious Murphy (5.2 ppg., 3.7 rpg.) and Antonio Gordon (4.2 ppg., 3.7 rpg.).

UPDATE: Kids Located Safe – Kansas Amber Alert Issued For 2 Missing Girls

The suspect vehicle was located by the Oklahoma Highway patrol around mile marker 6 near Erick, OK. The suspect was detained...
KBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon in rural Montgomery...
Indictment: Man Stole 22 Firearms During Burglary at Kansas Pawnshop

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was indicted today on federal charges that he stole 22 firearms from a pawnshop in Overland Park,...
Governor Kelly Announces 250 Jobs with New Empirical Foods Facility in Garden City

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced the groundbreaking for a new Empirical Foods ground beef facility in Garden City. The planned facility, which is...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces $35 million in Rental Assistance to Keep Kansans in Their Homes, Businesses

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that Kansans experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive up to...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
