Game Preview: Kansas Hosts Iowa State Saturday

Game Broadcast Live on Z-96.3 The Lake & Today's Country 95.5 KNDY

By Derek Nester
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

K-State Basketball Schedule Set With 17 Home Contests In 2020-2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Seventeen home games at Bramlage Coliseum, including the inaugural Little Apple Classic that will tip off the season on November 25...
KU Men’s Basketball Announces Revised 2020-21 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball today announced its updated 2020-21 schedule, including the Big 12 Conference round-robin details. KU will have four additional...
K-State Announces 2020-21 Women’s Basketball Schedule

MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State women's basketball has announced its complete schedule for the 2020-21 season on Monday. The Wildcats' non-conference slate features seven...
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are set for their sixth game of the 2020 season, as they take on the No. 23/22 Iowa...
Kansas at Oklahoma Slated for 2:30 p.m. Kickoff

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will take on the Oklahoma Sooners in their seventh game of the season on Saturday, November 7, with...
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are set for their sixth game of the 2020 season, as they take on the No. 23/22 Iowa State Cyclones inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m., and will air on FS1.

Kansas (0-5, 0-4 Big 12) is coming off of two-straight road games against West Virginia and Kansas State and is in search of its first win of the season. The matchup with Iowa State marks the third home game and the Jayhawks’ fifth conference battle of the season.

Iowa State (3-2, 3-1 Big 12) is coming of its first Big 12 defeat of the season, falling to No. 6 Oklahoma State on October 24. The game between the Jayhawks and Cyclones will be the 100th in the series history.

Since their first meeting on October 15, 1898, Kansas has taken the series advantage against Iowa State, leading 50-43-6, including a 28-18-3 mark in Lawrence. The Jayhawks got their last win over the Cyclones on November 8, 2014, when they outscored Iowa State, 34-14, in Lawrence.

Saturday’s matchup between Kansas and Iowa State will air on FS1 with Eric Collins and Ben Leber on the call.

UPDATE: Kids Located Safe – Kansas Amber Alert Issued For 2 Missing Girls

The suspect vehicle was located by the Oklahoma Highway patrol around mile marker 6 near Erick, OK. The suspect was detained...
KBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon in rural Montgomery...
Indictment: Man Stole 22 Firearms During Burglary at Kansas Pawnshop

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was indicted today on federal charges that he stole 22 firearms from a pawnshop in Overland Park,...
Governor Kelly Announces 250 Jobs with New Empirical Foods Facility in Garden City

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced the groundbreaking for a new Empirical Foods ground beef facility in Garden City. The planned facility, which is...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces $35 million in Rental Assistance to Keep Kansans in Their Homes, Businesses

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that Kansans experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive up to...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/19/2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Tom Holle, member, Keith Bramhall, member and County Clerk, Sandra...
