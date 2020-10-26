Game Preview: Kansas Hosts Iowa State Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks are set for their sixth game of the 2020 season, as they take on the No. 23/22 Iowa State Cyclones inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The game is scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m., and will air on FS1.

Kansas (0-5, 0-4 Big 12) is coming off of two-straight road games against West Virginia and Kansas State and is in search of its first win of the season. The matchup with Iowa State marks the third home game and the Jayhawks’ fifth conference battle of the season.

Iowa State (3-2, 3-1 Big 12) is coming of its first Big 12 defeat of the season, falling to No. 6 Oklahoma State on October 24. The game between the Jayhawks and Cyclones will be the 100th in the series history.

Since their first meeting on October 15, 1898, Kansas has taken the series advantage against Iowa State, leading 50-43-6, including a 28-18-3 mark in Lawrence. The Jayhawks got their last win over the Cyclones on November 8, 2014, when they outscored Iowa State, 34-14, in Lawrence.

Saturday’s matchup between Kansas and Iowa State will air on FS1 with Eric Collins and Ben Leber on the call.